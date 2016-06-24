Market Morning Sentiment: $GNCA

Market Morning Sentiment - June 24th

US stocks gained big on Thursday ahead of the UK referendum as the S&P500, DJIA and Nasdaq soared 1.34%, 1.29% and 1.59% respectively. With 51.9% of voters backing the 'leave' camp, the UK has voted to exit the EU. Markets could be in for a rough morning with some analysts predicting a 'bloodbath'. Global volatility is expected to increase and remain high as the impact of the Brexit ripples through markets.

After the vote, the British Pound fell to its lowest level in 30 years. The Brexit result could potentially send the USD surging as spooked investors pull out of European and UK stocks and seek the relative safety of US assets.

Market sentiment on the S&P500 has turned slightly more positive as a result of decreased expectations of an eventual interest rate hike in 2016, but still remains negative. As the result of the Brexit vote sets in and markets react, upside will be extremely limited.

Genocea Biosciences

$GNCA is a biopharmaceutical company developing T-cell directed vaccines and immunotherapies. Using its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, $GNCA is able to rapidly identify T cell antigens associated with protective immune responses in humans exposed to a pathogen. Accordingly, $GNCA can potentially develop medicines to address critical patient needs rapidly. Currently, Genocea has programs in its pipeline addressing genital herpes, pneumococcus, chlamydia, malaria and cancer immunotherapy.

Shares of $GNCA jumped over 26% on Thursday as positive press about its lead candidate in genital herpes GEN-003, was released. In a recent trail, GEN-003 proved to be successful in reducing viral shedding in patients. Genital herpes is transmitted via viral shedding and also causes many of the physical symptoms associated with the virus. With such a large move in share price and a short interest of over 23% of the float, $GNCA could experience a short squeeze in the near future.

