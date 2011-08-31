15 Growth Stocks Outpacing The Market

Agriculture, auto repair, and health care are some of the industries that Edward Hornstein sees showing unusual strength in a choppy market. He also likes old standbys such as Apple (AAPL), Priceline (PCLN), and Amazon (AMZN).

Kate Stalter: Today we’re talking with Edward Hornstein, of Hornstein Capital Management, and thank you so much for joining us today.

Edward Hornstein: Thanks for having me, Kate.

Kate Stalter: Give us your impressions of which areas of the market are showing strength right now, and why you believe these particular areas are among the leaders.

Edward Hornstein: Well it’s actually easiest to isolate strength during a downtrending market like we had, or even a market that appears to be trying to find its footing a little bit.

Obviously, there is not a plethora of leadership at the moment, especially in growth-stock land. But a few areas are showing some strength. Some of them tend to be a little bit more defensive in nature, which I don’t know how well that speaks to the duration of this rally. We’ll certainly need to see more leadership.

There area a few areas, such as some of the ag names, some of the agricultural stocks. Obviously, CF Industries (CF) in the fertilizer group. That’s one of the few stocks that actually gone on a 52-week high ground recently, and made progress there. There’s not that many of them.

Some of the other fertilizers in the group like Potash (POT), Mosaic (MOS), and Agrium (AGU) appear to be coming up the right side of shorter basis. If you look at their weekly charts, they’re actually in longer consolidations. Some of these other fertilizers that I’ve been watching closely, it’ll be interesting how they develop over the next few weeks, should the rally continue.

There is some leadership too in some of the defensive groups, the auto replacement-part stocks, AutoZone(AZO) and Monro Muffler (MNRO) to name two. Again, those are typically a little bit more stocks that might do well in a slowing economy. I’m not sure if they’re your typical dynamic growth stocks, but that area has been pretty strong.

You are also seeing some strength in some medical stocks. The computer software-medical group has a few stocks in it that actually really didn’t show a lot of distribution during what pretty much was a market crash over the last few weeks. A bunch of these stocks held their 50-day moving averages.

If you look at their charts, they seem to be coming back pretty quickly. Athenahealth (ATHN) is one,Quality Systems (QSII), and Cerner (CERN).

These three stocks are showing a lot of accumulation. They’ve withstood the selling extremely well. They’ve got good relative strength. They’re all approaching 52-week high ground here. You might have a little bit of leadership there.

You have some other names, some miscellaneous names. Hansen Natural (HANS), from the beverages industry, is a stock that has gone into 52-week high ground. It’s a little bit extended now. That’s a growth name showing some leadership.

Then you have your typical growth plays that have been going since the 2009 bottom, such as Apple(AAPL), which withstood the selling very well, and it’s attempting to run up to that $400 level where it encountered some selling a few weeks ago.

Then you have some of the other larger-cap growth names that have worked well over the past few years. They’re attempting to come up the right sides of the bases, such as Priceline (PCLN), and Amazon(AMZN), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG).

But it’s probably a little bit too soon to know how the script is going to be written on some of these stocks. They’re little bit late stage, they’ve had big runs.

It’s probably going to be a function of the market, if they can get their act together and maybe have another move here, or if they’re just going to run up and eventually tap out if this rally does fail. I think these are stocks just to monitor at this point and see how it unfolds.