Income Report - February, 2018

The original February Income Report is featured on my Finance Blog (Wallet Squirrel) but wanted to share the highlights.

In total we had 10 different sources of income in addition to our day jobs. That is really cool! Every month I add all these up and share our income reports to show how two regular guys are making extra money and investing it for retirement. Technically I'm (Andrew) the one investing the money, Adam uses his half to pay off family debt.

Lately though he's been paying down Veterinarian fees for his two dogs. Dogs are expensive, he can share more later. What I can share now are all the fun article we wrote last month!

Articles We Wrote on WS Last Month

Andrew dove into Cryptocurrency

Since Bitcoin is back on the rise and it's tax season, I reminded people that Yes, You Have To Pay Taxes On Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies are taxed just like stocks.

Oddly that was the only article I personally wrote in February. The rest of the Thursdays (my day to write) were full of guest posts. This isn't a normal thing, but I needed some time to set up my affiliate website since I plan to soft launch it on March 4th.

Adam became a Rockstar Finance Favorite

If you didn't get our email, Adam's article Spend Money Like The Rich was selected as a feature article on Rockstar Finance and created tons of traffic for our site. Check out what's so interesting about this article.

One of Adam's friends has a published children's book so Adam did a great interview on How To Become A Children's Book Author and Illustrator.

My favorite monthly post of Adam's is the Favorite Monthly Blogger Income Reports from Around The Web. A collection of our favorite bloggers and how much money they make each month. Read this article to be inspired to find new ways of earning extra money.

Also this month Adam shared 16 Daily Habits That Will Improve Your Life. While I personally would have loved to see more gifs, it was a great list of habits. Especially #3 (Wake Up Early), I'm going to try to get up at 5:30am tomorrow to get up, eat breakfast and plan out my day before it even starts. =)

Where Does That Money Go?

As I mention above, Adam uses his half to pay off his family's debt. It's a great goal and one I feel he has in common with many people. I however use my extra income every month to invest in my portfolio I share online here at Wallet Squirrel. So each month I'm buying more stocks. In particular in February, I picked up more shares of Realty Income, stock ticker (O). Wahoo!