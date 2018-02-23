Microvision Plans Break-Even And Profits In 2019

Additional order entries and licenses deals in 2018 possible according CEO and CFO.

Assumption is based on expected significant order entries from Tier 1 customer in 2018 for delivery in 2019.

New CEO mentioned several times in conference call profits for 2019.

In yesterdays Q4 2017 Conference Call Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) announced targeting break-even in 2019 and to post profits in 2019. The entire year 2019 should be profitable. So, the first time in Microvision history a Microvision CEO addressed and plans profitability of the company in the relatively near future.

Excerpts from the Q4 2017 Earnings Call Transcript by SeekingAlpha:

"I have no doubt that our technology is amazing, and I believe it is staged for successful commercialization."

"Let me be clear, we are committed to evolve MicroVision from an R&D company to a solutions company."

"We will monitor the progress of this transformation by targeting to achieve profitable revenue in 2019, delivering shareholder value."

"We believe that we are moving closer to the point in time where commercialization of our technology into mass market products will become a reality."

"I am particularly encouraged how our work, targeting one of these verticals, with a Tier 1 technology company on the $24 million contract we announced last April is proceeding. We currently anticipate product revenue from this project to start in early 2019."

"We are working to increase 2018 revenue."

About orders from the Tier 1 customer: "I think at some point later this year you would start to see some activity from that around orders for 2019 and then off course we will keep you apprised, but the work is progressing and things are on track which they are."

2018: "Product certainly product sales, development agreements and licensing agreements those are all on the table."

"We believe that successful follow on activity over the next six months could position us to reach revenue levels where we can begin to post profits during 2019."

"Relative to 2019 your question on, are we going to be profitable for the entire year. I think we are targeting to be profitable in 2019 based on success and traction we gain from bringing these new products to market. So, I don’t want to comment any more than that. But I do believe that if we are successful in executing the plan that we have, you will see profitability from us some time in 2019."

"Again, leveraging the success from the engagements, we have so far, we must demonstrate that we have secured product revenue plans and product launch plans with tier 1s through 2018, if I'm going to deliver on what we're describing in 2019."

To archive that Microvsion must posts relevant order entries in 2018. This seems to be a game changer – from selling shares to selling engines.

Also, in 2018 should come in some orders or license deals.

Microvision shareholders can now start to count down the months to see a quarter with profits.