Things ended pretty quietly for the most part Friday. There are just a couple of pairs on the Watchlist signaling potential, AUD/CAD and USD/CHF. I'll look at things again before the EU/London overlap and make a decision on entry. I just want to keep an eye on the short-term price action before pulling the trigger on anything.
Currency Scan March 12, 2018 AM
Summary
Outlook heading into the Asian open.
Things ended pretty quietly for the most part Friday. There are just a couple of pairs on the Watchlist signaling potential, AUD/CAD and USD/CHF. I'll look at things again before the EU/London overlap and make a decision on entry. I just want to keep an eye on the short-term price action before pulling the trigger on anything.