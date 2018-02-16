Apple HomePod: Anything To Get Excited About?

It is likely that the HomePod will be able to mimic much of the success that the Apple Watch has achieved as demonstrated by their glaring similarities.

The HomePod will leap to be a leader of the smart speaker market if not by merit, then by the company behind it.

After a series of delays in the release of Apple’s (AAPL) answer to Amazon’s (AMZN) Alexa and Google’s (GOOGL) Home, the highly anticipated smart speaker finally hit the shelves this past Friday. The HomePod arrives at a critical time for Apple. Investors are beginning to worry that Apple’s biggest cash cow is running on fumes as claims of a so-called “iPhone super cycle” have been refuted this past quarter.

Although there is large potential from a pure revenue standpoint for the HomePod, the device is a very consequential product for the Apple ecosystem. The HomePod is an extension of Apple’s more consequential products and services. The primary function of Apple’s new smart speaker is to do more than just add items to your grocery list. The HomePod is Apple’s next step in its play for the extremely lucrative music streaming market.

However, even from a pure revenue generating standpoint, the HomePod continues to look appealing. The HomePod is reminiscent of the Apple Watch of 2015 and if anything can be learned from Apple’s other young product, it’s that Apple can turn even a subpar product into a money-making machine.

As reviews from multiple media outlets continue to pour in criticizing the HomePod, consumer demand has only continued to grow – HomePod online pre-order slots managed to run out within a week. The HomePod, in early reviews, has been acclaimed for best-in-class audio performance, but that’s where the praise ends. The HomePod has been called “limited” and overpriced by several members of the media. And although reviews are critical to a new product’s performance, much of these criticisms are irrelevant to Apple from an investment standpoint since Apple continues to maintain a strong brand following even as innovation from the company is on the decline.

The Competition

Reviews were very critical of Apple’s HomePod as they rolled out early last week. The primary take-away from reviewers was that the HomePod excels as a speaker, with unprecedented sound quality from such a small device. However, the HomePod isn’t very smart, meaning that Siri doesn’t match up to Google and Amazon’s smart assistants. Overall, the HomePod is a great piece of hardware with some subpar software.

Apple is entering the smart speaker market late and there’s no denying it. With respective market shares of 23.8% and 70.6% as of 2017, Google and Amazon are dominating the market with their smart speakers. However, Google had also entered the market late in comparison to Amazon. And the fact that Google has been able to capture such a large market share in less than two years is indicative of a very undecided market that is in its earliest stages.

The smart speaker market is also lacking inherent competitive advantages. There’s nothing special or distinct about the Google Home compared to the Amazon Echo that an average consumer would pay particular attention towards. The HomePod’s “flaws” will do little to subdue sales and adoption rates.

Market Share for Smart Speaker Market in 2017. Source: Statista

Although skeptics will say that Apple is too late to join the game and that they won’t be able to come out on top of the market, the fact of the matter is that the market is still ripe for new competition. A combination of Apple’s gleaming brand image, a strong network of loyal Apple customers and a great product – in most categories – could be enough to catapult Apple to the top of the market.

The Apple Watch of 2018

The HomePod has begun to express numerous similarities with Apple’s other young product platform, the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch was another all new product category for Apple when it first launched in 2015. Although it was doubted and denounced in popular media, the Apple Watch proved to be an extremely successful stand-alone product and an extension for other Apple products and services, with estimates for sales being a record 18 million units sold in 2018 and a dominant share of the smart watch market. Apple is the largest watchmaker in the world. Who’s to say that it can’t be the largest smart speaker maker as well?

Worldwide smartwatch shipments estimate in Q3 2017 (Source: IDC). Units reflected in millions.

These are the three reasons why I think the HomePod can mimic that same success that the Apple Watch has created for Apple in its few years of existence:

1. It is entering a very competitive market with no defined leader.

The current smart speaker market is reminiscent of the same playing field the AppleWatch joined in 2015. The market is filled with several players with no defined leader in sales or with a competitive advantage. The Amazon and Google of the current smart speaker market are similar to the once successful Fitbit and Samsung of the smart watch market, with neither having created significant advantages over one another.

Consumers look for clarity in a market when significant differences lack in available products and this seems to be the case with the current smart speaker market. This is where Apple shines. With Apple’s constantly gleaming brand image and great marketing, I have little to no doubt that Apple will begin to emerge as the space’s leader in sales. The competition has little over Apple that can’t be fixed and Apple can use that to its advantage as it enters this vibrant new market.

2. The initial reviews were critical about all of the wrong things.

Although initial reviews regarding the HomePod were largely negative with almost no positive remarks other than Apple’s superior speaker technology — which honestly deserved more praise – it is likely that this will have little effect in the long run on the HomePod’s sales. Much of the criticism regarding the HomePod was about Siri-related functions and the price gap between it and its competitors. These reviews may cause a slight hiccup in sales in early months but will have little effect of consumers’ choices in the long run.

The majority of reviews called the HomePod “limiting” and lacking in the smart part of the name, smart speaker. This is mainly due to Apple’s Siri being much less capable than Google and Amazon’s smart assistants, Google Assistant and Alexa. However, the factthat reviewers honed in on these lackings should cause investors to sigh a breath of relief. In the grand scheme of things, Siri’s capabilities are nothing to HomePod sales. The HomePod utilizes Apple’s A8 chip, a powerful processor used in the iPhone 6. This means that many of the issues brought up can be dealt with by a series of software updates as has been seen with other Apple products.

The HomePod is experiencing general discontent from the tech reviewing industry but the same occurred to the Apple Watch over similarly minor issues and has done nothing to hinder the long-term success of the product. The claims made by reviewers will likely be fixed with relative ease from Apple and have little effect on Apple’s target consumer for the product and long-term sales.

3. It’s made by Apple.

Although it’s a bit cliché, it’s true; the minimalistic Apple logo on the device will be a major part of the HomePod’s success. The Apple Watch joined a market with numerous Android options and options from newer companies like Fitbit, but it still managed to take over the market and that was in a large part due to the brand behind it. By entering a space with a distinct product, Apple tends to bring credibility to that entire market.

Apple also has a secret weapon up its sleeve and that’s the fact that there are 700 million iPhone users around the world. And most of these users have yet to purchase a smart speaker due to the fact that they are a part of the Apple ecosystem. This network of devices that Apple has spent decades developing has created a loyal following amongst Apple customers, and this means that there are millions of people potentially just waiting for an option for Apple to emerge.

Apple has also maintained the powerful image that was created by Steve Jobs. Although it has wavered in recent years as “innovation” has slowed down, people still love Apple and everything it stands for. When deciding between a Google Home, Amazon Echo, and an Apple HomePod, there is no doubt that the logos on the devices will play a major role.

The HomePod’s Place in the Apple Ecosystem

In addition to being a great standalone product that can bring in a significant chunk of revenue, the HomePod’s most resonating and long-lasting victory for Apple would mostly likely be its function as an extension of the Apple ecosystem. The Apple ecosystem is the culmination of decades of Apple products coming together to form an interconnected and more importantly interdependent network. The HomePod is Apple’s newest addition to its ecosystem.

I think a great way to sum up the HomePod is what tech reviewer Austin Evans said: “The HomePod is for people who have everything Apple.” Although any Business 101 class would have you assume that this is a dumb move since Apple is limiting its consumer base, it is actually an integral piece of Apple’s overarching plans to dominate the music industry, particularly, the music streaming market.

As Apple’s ad campaigns for the HomePod began hitting the internet this past week, a glaring emphasis was placed on the music-playing capabilities of the HomePod. And this wasn’t just because the speakers are arguably the best feature of the HomePod but because the role of the HomePod in the Apple ecosystem is an extension of the more integral products and services.

In the middle of 2015, Apple made the bold move to take on music streaming giant Spotify by launching its own music streaming service. This massive announcement occurred less than a year after Apple’s purchase of Beats. Apple has been building a media empire built around its products over the past 4 years and the HomePod is the latest addition.

There is a reason the HomePod isn’t great at performing the “smart” functions that its competitors have made the focal points of their products. Apple has downplayed the Siri part of the HomePod in an attempt to highlight the music capabilities of the HomePod because the golden opportunity for Apple is not pure HomePod sales but the growth of Apple Music as a subscription service.

Source: Recording Industry Association of America

The HomePod’s strategic and more important purpose for Apple is to promote Apple Music. Music streaming has been a rapidly growing part of the music industry as a whole over the past few years. Music streaming generated over $5 Billion as an industry in 2017 and it’s showing no signs of stopping. And this is an industry where Apple has a competitor with an arguably equally strong brand and similar market share, Spotify.

The HomePod cannot directly play any streaming service other than Apple Music, something that was lambasted by popular media. The HomePod was called “limited” and only for those that lived completely within the world of Apple products. But this is by design. The HomePod will bring in thousands of new subscribers for Apple Music. And the most important development will be current subscribers’ increased reliance on Apple Music. Imagine this: You’ve just dropped $350 on a smart speaker and it’s basically useless unless you have a subscription to Apple Music. My guess is that you’re going to keep renewing your subscription.

The Bottom Line

The HomePod is set to be a tremendous success for Apple in terms of sales and this is verified by the three main characteristics it shares with its brother in the Apple lineup. Apple’s entry to the market will be similar to that of the initially criticized Apple Watch and hopefully just as successful in the end. As numerous signs are beginning to appear regarding the potential domination of the smart home speaker market by the HomePod, unit sales are likely to eclipse the massive ones of Amazon and Google, 20 million units a year each.

Although sales for Apple are likely to be significant when it comes to the HomePod, the biggest opportunity is the extension the HomePod plays in the Apple ecosystem. The HomePod is Apple’s next big move in the music streaming industry as they make audio a focal point in the device. The “limitations” Apple has placed on the HomePod in truth are just a strategic move by the company to promote Apple Music because that is the real prize in the long run. In a sense, the HomePod is to Apple Music as the Apple Watch is to the iPhone. And it could be argued that with Apple making more aggressive moves in the music industry, Apple Music could soon eclipse the iPhone as the apple of investors’ eyes. (I’m sorry, I just had to make that pun)

The HomePod’s job isn’t to beat Amazon’s Echo lineup or the Google Home family at sales. Although Apple might become the dominant player in the space on account of it just being the more valued brand, in the grand scheme of things, HomePod sales are insignificant in comparison to the ultimate goal of Apple with this new device. The continuing expansion of Apple into the lucrative music industry is likely to be nothing short of a massive victory for investors.