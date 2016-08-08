Great Basin Scientific Is Officially Under The Microscope

Sources: Seeking Alpha

The graph of Great Basin Scientific's (NASDAQ: OTCPK:GBSN) 1 month price fluctuations is oddly reminiscent of a ski slope. To many this seems like a fun business model, but ideally, this is not something a company would like its investors to associate its stock price with.

Yet, this is the situation that Great Basin finds itself trying to escape. The company has seen quite a long decline for a while now, but nonetheless, it has endured.

From a scientific standpoint, Great Basin should be a very attractive stock. The vision of its company model is noble and broad enough not to confine the company to single diseases. It is, in essence, to make diagnoses simple and quick while reducing the number of misdiagnoses. Unfortunately, while their aspirations have grown their profits have not. For now, investors are wondering if the medical equipment supplier even has a pulse of its own.

Analysts are attributing Great Basin's slump to its shady, if not concerning, financials. Great Basin has been described many times as having a management team that spends wastefully which results in massive stock dilution. As an investor, you don't like to see when a firm you invested in initiates a reverse stock split. You especially don't like to see when a firm you invested in initiates two..Unfortunately, this was the case for Great Basin and its investors in recent quarters.

GBSN trades on the NASDAQ which has minimum share price rules that require shares of a company to remain above $1. Great Basin did not want to get delisted from the NASDAQ, for obvious reasons, and were forced to reverse stock split twice in attempts to increase value. This is typically not a good sign for a company. However, GBSN has been making recent moves hinting to a potential comeback.

GBSN's mission from the start has been to make diagnostic testing simple and cost-effective. Great Basin essentially develops and commercializes diagnostics technology, utilizing chip-based tech products, with the goal of speeding up accurate diagnoses in hospitals.

The company, like most in the medical equipment field, is extremely reliant on positive publicity for its company. Naturally, analysts and investors alike get excited about an industry and its particular sectors when they seem to be growing. Each success GBSN has achieved in new product patents/releases has thus far been mimicked in its share price. Unfortunately, it has been a while since investors have seen the former, rendering the latter improbable.

Now a small cap company, GBSN is looking for ways to make its stock less skier-friendly (take a second look at the graph above). One way they are doing this is with the commercial launch of their Shiga Toxin Direct Test.

Per StreetInsider, the Shiga test is "the only stand-alone test to provide the CDC recommended identification of the high-virulence serotype O157 in conjunction with detecting Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia Coli, or STEC, giving clinicians definitive patient diagnosis to make timely decisions on the right course of treatment."

This new test will appease both existing customers needs and hopefully expand GBSN to more laboratories and health centers. It will bring STEC detection to laboratory scientists within minutes and is very competitively priced. GBSN, and its investors, have high hopes for this launch as well as the launch for their up-and-coming staph ID/R Blood Culture Panel .

GBSN is a stock that traders have a tough time nailing down. Day to day, it is really impossible to predict whether the price will increase or decrease as it is extremely volatile. With a beta of 1.08, this goes without saying. When I began writing this article on August 2nd, GBSN had a market cap of $1.51 million and volume shares of 1,960,461. Take a look at the graphs of share price from the past 2 days below.

August 4th

August 5th

What you can take away from these figures is that GBSN's stock is far more volatile than the market. GBSN has realized a decline in its market cap and power over the medical industry. This does not mean that Great Basin does not have substantial intrinsic value. Because market cap is just a simple measurement of worth, these financials have no real merit over GBSN's potential.

This begs the question...

Is Great Basin Scientific worth something more?

As you can see, GBSN was once trading at 5964 per share. Theoretically, if you bought one share today, there is a huge upside and really not much risk as you can only lose some pocket change. The trouble arises when you buy GBSN in volume.

Like many volatile stocks, Great Basin is subject to the infamous pump-and-dump strategy that is akin to many penny stocks. However, GBSN is not just any old penny stock with a microcap, it has traits that still make it valuable to the medical industry. These traits all center around the expediency Great Basin's products offer.

Although the volatility of this company's shares might corroborate that point, unlike penny stocks, GBSN is still an investment (penny stocks are usually short term trades looking for quick growth). Meaning, there is a lot more value in this company than meets the eye.

Although the stock price has been declining toward zero, recent FDA clearances have kept investors hopeful. This sense of consumer optimism has been countered strongly with recent gains in shortages. Short interest has significantly grown on GBSN's shares in the recent quarters.

In the short run, the massive increases in short interest really hurt the perception of GBSN despite whatever growth it claims to be achieving. The business actually has brought in much more revenue, but the shortage trend has been popular. It will take a number of FDA clearances and new product achievements to at least have the stock trading sideways again.

CEO Ryan Ashton, in a business update call from April, stated that the company needs 7-9 FDA clearances by the end of 2017 to stay financially viable. All of these clearances are for making illness diagnostic testing simpler, smoother, and faster. The possibilities of which illnesses to diagnose are endless, with the only roadblock being FDA approval. These FDA approvals are good for investors to keep an eye on in order to, in reality, keep their investments.

Ashton continues to claim that overall revenue and customer acquisition is in a stable, if not growing, condition. Investors have been finding this hard to believe thus far, but management appears to be spinning their financials from prior quarters to seem investor-friendly.

Seattle Contributor, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, has a four point plan that would result in short interest holders retreating and shares realizing a steady, linear increase. It goes as follows,

"1) reduce the per-unit cost of their machines to a level that will stop the net losses; 2) continue the rapid new customer acquisitions; 3) stop shareholder dilution; and 4) maintain NASD compliance."

The best advice one could give to an investor on the state of Great Basin Scientific is to stay vigilant. If short interest trades start diminishing, management reaches that 7-9 FDA approval goal, and the stock remains trading on the NASDAQ, this stock will have a major upside for shareholders. But if not, then you probably won't be able to trade this stock on the NASDAQ anymore.

GBSN is in a position where they need to execute off of their approvals. They are sitting on some technology that is potentially lucrative and need to use momentum from Q3 to propel them to new highs. This biotech that focuses on producing speedy diagnoses better report strong Q3 earnings or investors will sell just as fast.

Update: GBSN has recently been granted 510(k) approval on a new staph ID/R Blood Culture Panel.