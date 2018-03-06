JD.Com Investors See Decelerating Growth As JD Loses Ground To Bigger China Rival Alibaba

China’s e-commerce market has long been dominated by the $460 billion market-cap giant Alibaba Group. The No. 2 player JD.com, worth just $60 billion, has long tried to lure U.S. investors with the dream that faster growth and aggressive logistics investment could give it an edge over its bigger rival. As JD ended 2017 with a disappointing fourth-quarter financial result, including a net loss, and with merchants abandoning its platform, shareholders’ hopes of JD.com taking a bigger slice of the China market is fading.



Analysts panned JD.com’s earnings released Friday and investors took to the exits, sending the stock down nearly 10% since. “JD’s quarterly results left us cross-eyed,” said Bernstein Research in a note to clients. JD’s lack of focus on making new investments in offline and attempts to catch up with Alibaba “adds up to the key words that surround the JD investment theme – potential & volatility.” Meanwhile, Tencent’s investments in VIPshop Holdings and Yonghui demonstrate its lack of confidence in JD.com’s ability to execute in China’s hottest trend – the integration of online and offline commerce into so-called “New Retail.”



In the latest earnings report, JD.com reported that it continued to lose market share: JD.com reported overall gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 33% year-on-year growth, which implies very weak growth in its third-party merchant sales of less than 30%. This compares to Alibaba’s larger Tmall GMV figures of 43%, with the Tmall mobile phone category expanding over 70%. Alibaba’s overall revenue grew at a whopping 56% in the fourth quarter.



JD.com’s future outlook is getting weaker as it spends more on investments to try to catch up with Alibaba in areas like offline retail, analysts say. Guidance for JD.com’s March quarter continued this trend of decelerating growth at a 30-33% revenue growth forecast. This would suggest the slowest quarterly revenue growth since JD.com’s initial public offering in 2014.



JD.com, during its fourth-quarter earnings call, talked about the return of some apparel merchants who churned off the JD platform to sell exclusively on Tmall, and that the real impact of their return won’t show for another two to three quarters. However, if we take a closer look, a bigger problem becomes apparent: According to an analysis conducted by YipitData on 2017’s Singles Day sales, JD.com’s weak GMV growth reflects Alibaba encroaching on JD.com’s categories that were historically strong, including appliances, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and electronics, rather than simply headwinds in the apparel category. Therefore, even with the possible return of apparel merchants, JD.com still won’t be able to keep up with Alibaba’s momentum.



If we look at JD.com’s Singles Day performance alone, things become even more concerning. According to YipitData’s research, JD’s full month GMV for November 2017 was RMB 112.3 billion. However, JD.com’s disclosure for Singles Day (the first 11 days of November) was RMB 127.1 billion, higher than YipitData’s full month estimate.



JD.com can't seem to acquire its way to success, either. In the past, JD.com’s go-it-alone approach has meant most companies it acquires end up getting shut down. A series of new investments in offline retailers and online partners have delayed projections for actually achieving meaningful profits. JD.com reported a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB 596 million ($92 million) in the fourth quarter.



In the fourth quarter “profits turned into losses, which came as a negative surprise," said Morgan Stanley analysts. “This echoes our argument that a lift in investments will slow down margin expansion.”



At the same time, its profitable rival Alibaba, which earned $3.6 billion in net income last quarter, decided to up its game in the logistics business in September 2017. It took control of its Cainiao Network, pledging to put $15 billion more into logistics development. A series of capital raises, including some from Alibaba’s partners, have meant more money pouring into an area where JD is increasingly seeing pressure from the likes of BEST Inc., ZTO, YTO, STO and SF Express.



Alibaba, by partnering with these players rather than trying to beat local delivery firms at their own game (the JD model), has won powerful allies and given its consumers a range of choices for end-to-end delivery of packages. For example, Alibaba’s Hema grocery chain has caught on with urban consumers looking for quick delivery of local goods. JD.com’s logistics model hasn’t been able to keep pace with changing consumer demands in China. The result: JD.com’s fulfilment costs rose 45.7% in the fourth quarter and rose to 7.2% of its net revenue, biting into its already thin margins.



As a result of these challenges and Alibaba winning merchants away from JD.com’s platform, JD.com has turned to its big backer - online gaming company Tencent Holding - to try and find new ways to generate traffic and revenue on JD.com’s platform. One of those was a co-investment in discount online clothing chain VIPShop, which has been losing market share. The two investors paid a 55% premium to its stock price to buy into the fading apparel platform, hoping to generate new traffic and cut into the apparel market, which Alibaba dominates. JD.com has said that VIPShop’s contribution is unlikely to be seen until later 2018, and even then the benefit will be marginal.



In short, the latest JD.com financial result reinforces the fundamental issue that bears have identified since its IPO in 2014: The company’s ability to generate sustainable profits is doubtful. With a much-larger rival gaining share, JD.com looks more like an also-ran in a market trending toward a winner-take-all result. This latest quarterly result flags a turning point in JD.com’s decelerating growth and investors would be wise to get out while they can.