Indian Stock Market Nifty PE Ratio Historical And Current Analysis

Although Value investing is not limited to macro number, rarely do they work, nevertheless gives an idea to the investor when to be selective in stock picking.

Historical Price to Earning Ratio along with Dividend Ratio and Price to Book Value ratio give an investor an overview at macro level.

Stock Market in Numbers speaks louder than words, one of the fundamental value investor's ratio is PE Ratio.

Nifty Index PE Ratio Chart

PE Ratio is one of the Most Popular Tools used for Stock Selection and Prediction. In simple words, it is the Price that market is Ready to pay for each rupee of earnings by the company.

PE Ratio was developed by Guru of Value Investing Benjamin Graham, the main motive behind is for the investor to take informed decision and not overpay for any stock price. As we have already discussed in Pillars of Value Investing the Margin of Safety. It also indicated how the stock is valued in the market.

The above chart can be used in a very simple way. Red means being selective in stock picking and vice versa.

The above chart clearly shows the market was in the year 2008 and the darkest blue in same year November. It would not be tough for one to calculate the respective returns.

The concept of contraction and expansion of earning compared to valuations justify the high valuations or predict a bearish trend.

PB Ratio can be used an confirming ratio between high and low valuations.





If you are just getting started with your Investing career, I recommend going through the above charts closely during the ups and downs of the stock market. Once you are through with these ratios and your investment amount increase considerably you could start using Fundamental Stock Screeners to your advantage.