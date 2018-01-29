Market Musings - January 29, 2018 (Whitney Tilson Vindicated--Sort Of)

All of the Outperformance Would Have Been Attributable to a Single Stock, Netflix, Which Tilson Had Previously Been Short.

We Take a Look Back At Tilson's Portfolio as of December 31, 2011 and How It Would Have Performed Over Time.

We continue our blog series: Market Musings, Volume 2, Edition 6, giving our (hopefully not too random) thoughts on recent goings-on in the markets. Today, we present Whitney Tilson Vindicated (Sort Of).

Everybody loves to mock Whitney Tilson. Or, at least, used to love mocking him prior to the demise of his hedge fund Kase Capital (fka T2 Partners). Witness, for example, the following snark-infested Tilson-related news items from recent years:

Regarding the last Tilson snark item, bashing him for underperforming the S&P for the 2004-2011 period, it is interesting to take a refreshed look at Tilson's YE 2011 portfolio and partner letter after the passage of 6+ years. First, take the partner letter (link here):

Tilson notes that 2011 was a "dreadful year", during which T2 underperformed the S&P by a whopping 27%. Yes, that is truly dreadful, inexcusable really. Tilson goes on in the letter to state that his grade for the year is still TBD, however, because it was too soon to tell whether he was wrong about his stock picks or right but early:

Tilson invokes the famous Ben Graham dictum that the market is here to serve, not instruct you, that it is imperative to ignore the "noise" of the market when assessing one's stock holdings, and that he continued to believe in the long-term prospects of his portfolio:

Note particularly the statement that "the real money is made betting against the herd when it's wrong".

Now with the passage of over six years we can judge whether Tilson was correct or not regarding his YE 2011 holdings. First, below we show the top 12 holdings in T2's portfolio as of December 31, 2011 (source here) [both BRK-B and NFLX are listed twice because T2 owned common shares plus call options (and these were listed separately in the 13-F filing); for the sake of our analysis we've assumed that all call options were converted to the underlying common shares as of 12/31/2011]:

Overall, the portfolio was worth $325 million (again, assuming T2 had enough funds to convert all call options to common shares; note that the actual portfolio was only valued at $296 million in the 13-F, so T2 would have needed at least $29 million of cash to convert all of the options to common stock). The top 12 positions comprised about 65% of the total portfolio.

Below we present how this portfolio would have looked had Tilson simply gone on an extended vacation for the past 6+ years and not made a single change to the portfolio from December 31, 2011 to today (again, we present the top 12 holdings, some of which are listed twice for the reasons described above):

Overall, the portfolio would have increased in value from $325 million to $999 million today. In addition, $27.6 million of dividends would have been received. This means that the YE 2011 T2 Portfolio would have generated a total return of 216% including dividends, versus 148% including dividends for the S&P 500, from December 31, 2011 to the present. And this despite the fact that Tilson's third largest holding in 2011 (after IRDM and BRK.B), J.C. Penney (JCP), would actually have fallen 90% since then. In sum, the much-maligned Tilson--if he had simply stood pat following his disastrous 2011--would have outperformed the S&P by a total of 68% over the past 6+ years and would now be running $1 billion (and probably more, since he would likely have received inflows given his outperfomance)! With respect to CAGR, the T2 portfolio CAGR would have been 17.6% while the S&P CAGR would have been 13.7%.

What's amazing about the above results is that a single stock, which was a 4.3% position as of YE 2011, i.e., Netflix (NFLX), would have been responsible for $394 million of the $702 million total portfolio gains, or 56% of ALL GAINS for the entire portfolio during the past 6 years and 1 month, and would today be responsible for over 40% of the aggregate portfolio value. Without that one insane growth stock, Tilson's portfolio would actually have underperformed the S&P by 53% (+95% for Tilson versus +148% for the S&P). Amazingly, Tilson had previously been short NFLX before reversing course and going long (see the short thesis here and the about-face long thesis here).

Of course, we have omitted any analysis of T2's short book, which is described in the 2011 T2 letter as follows:

Some of these would have worked out well (ITT Educational filed for bankruptcy in 2011), however others would have blown up in Tilson's face (GMCR, PVH and CRM, for example). But this would have been the result of running a short book far too early in a nascent bull market (Tilson's decision to run a short book just two years following the greatest financial crisis since 1929-1932 is questionable at best).

What to make of all of the foregoing? Well, first we can confirm that Ben Graham was correct--the market is here to serve us, not instruct us. The pessimism surrounding many of Tilson's YE 2011 holdings was unwarranted, given the subsequent massive share price appreciation of many of these issues. So it pays to stick to one's guns if one has a firm conviction about an investment thesis, regardless of what the market may think at any given time (indeed, Tilson would actually have been well served back in 2011 doubling down on most of his holdings when general investor skepticism was high). Paradoxically, however, one must retain enough flexibility and humility to be willing to admit mistakes. The one decision that would have made all of the difference between being a hero and being a zero for Tilson over the past six years would have been the key choice he made to give up on the NFLX short and instead go long. That one decision represented the difference between triumph and disaster in our hypothetical scenario.

"If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster, And treat those two impostors just the same" --Rudyard Kipling, "If" (which perhaps should be renamed "Ode to Short Sellers"): If you can make one heap of all your winnings And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss;

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’

DISCLOSURE: Short NFLX.