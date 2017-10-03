Top Authors For September

A steady flurry of promotions and improved marketing are notable among our top 20 authors for the month.

September was another strong month for Marketplace growth. Together with August, we've had two of our best three months of the year back to back (with January as our #1 month).

As we did last month, we wanted to share our fastest climbing authors for the month of September and then share some notes. These authors are ranked by increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) on a gross basis, not a % basis, for the 28 days ending Oct. 3rd (which encompasses most of September's move).



J Mintzmyer

Busted IPO Forum

Avi Gilburt

Christopher Balding

Bret Jensen

Bhavneesh Sharma, MBA

BDC Buzz

Darren McCammon

Matt Bohlsen

Maks F. S.

Stanford Chemist

HFIR Energy

Avisol Capital Partners

Alpha Gen Capital

Richard Lejeune

The Dividend Guy

HFIR

Colorado Wealth Management Fund Elazar Advisors, LLC

Richard Zeits

J Mintzmyer lands on top thanks to a boffo promotional campaign at the end of August and beginning of September. He combined a 'get in before the price increases' promotion with a 'limited offer for a free trial', which saw a great deal of interest and ultimately of new members to Value Investor's Edge.

Busted IPO Forum is Bret Jensen's 3rd service and another hot-starting new service, with 207 paying subscribers already. This follows on Avi Gilburt's and Darren McCammon's success last month (which carried through September). Avisol Capital Partners, The Dividend Guy, JD Henning (#26 on this list), and John Rhodes (#21) are three other services that have launched in the last month or two and are starting well.

Stanford Chemist had a successful 'limited offer for a free trial' campaign in late August as well. Seeking Alpha's Contributor Success Strategist Robyn Conti also worked closely with him on his marketing to maximize impact. Matt Bohlsen, Andrew Hecht (#24), Elazar Advisors, and HFIR/HFIR Energy are also authors who have worked with us on their marketing and other techniques to help grow their business further.

BDC Buzz, Maks F. S., Richard Lejeune, Colorado Wealth Management Fund, and Somabull (#22) all had strong price or free trial related promotions that saw them climb on this list.



For those interested, we will be sharing more regular updates about success stories on the Marketplace in coming weeks, either on this account or Robyn Conti's.

We expect October to be a big month, as we should pass 150 active contributors. As seen above, both new authors and some of our longest-standing authors have been having great success, and we expect that to continue.

Please let us know if you have any feedback or questions, and thanks for your support.

-- Daniel