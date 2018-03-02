Fastest Marketplace Climbers In February

February may be the shortest month for a reason. In the Northern hemisphere we're talking about short days, snow that has lingered too long, and a lack of fun holidays - Carnival celebrations aside - to distract the mind. Throw in the reminder that stocks can and do go down, and this was a February to put in the rearview mirror.

That said, you wouldn't have known from the progress our Marketplace authors made. It was another strong month, marked by several promising debuts on the platform. So we are sharing our top authors for February, ranked by net monthly recurring revenue added between February 1st and March 1st. As last time, we are showing # of spots that authors climbed on the overall leaderboard, as ranked by revenue.

1 CEFs: Income + Opportunity by Douglas Albo NA (ranked 35 as of March 1) 2 Engineered Income Investing by Richard Berger 13 3 Integrated BioSci Investing by BioSci Capital Partners 4 4 The Market Pinball Wizard by Avi Gilburt 0 5 High Dividend Opportunities by Rida Morwa 0 6 Margin of Safety Investing by Kirk Spano 6 7 Value & Momentum Breakouts by JD Henning 5 8 The Savvy Investor by Fear & Greed Trader 5 9 The REIT Forum by Colorado Wealth Management Fund 0 10 Global Trading Dispatch by The Mad Hedge Fund Trader 8 11 Value Investor's Edge by J Mintzmyer 0 12 HFI Research Natural Gas by HFIR Energy 1 13 Sifting the World by Chris DeMuth Jr. 0 14 Cambridge Income Laboratory by Stanford Chemist 3 15 Stability & Opportunity by Early Retiree NA (ranked 90 as of March 1) 16 Oil & Gas Value Research by Long Player NA (ranked 99 as of March 1) 17 The Coin Agora by The Freedonia Cooperative NA (ranked 102 as of March 1) 18 Sustainable Dividends by BDC Buzz 1 19 Battery, EV & Metals Forum by John Petersen NA (Ranked 111 as of March 1) 20 HFI Research by HFIR 0

Douglas Albo had the stand-out debut, launching in early February and rising up the charts overnight. Early Retiree, Long Player, The Freedonia Cooperative, and John Petersen all got off to good starts as well.

On the other end, Richard Berger has been one of our stalwarts on the Marketplace, and a well-run free trial campaign helped him climb 13 spots on the leaderboard and have the second best month on the Marketplace. BioSci Capital Partners (partnering with our contributor success team), Kirk Spano, and JD Henning also did stand-out work, while 6 of our top 8 authors overall made it on this list as well. Not on this list but making big moves on the overall leaderboard were Financially Free Investor (up 11 spots), David J. Waldron (29 spots), Erik Conley (27 spots), and Howard Jay Klein (15 spots).

Congrats as always to our Marketplace authors for their great work, and thank you to our readers for your support. Stay warm, everyone, spring is coming!