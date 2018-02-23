Rite Aid:  Merger Mania A.K.A. The Bitter Taste Of Crow

ARTICLE MISSION STATEMENT: I will do the best I can in this article to bite my fingers as I type it. I promise to be as least cynical as possible. I will stick to the facts as much as possible. I will answer comments as briefly and concisely as possible. I will put forth my best effort to provide SA readers with actionable information.

Deep Breath....

Here Goes:

How much are they paying RITE AID (RAD) shareholders?

At least 100K amateur mathematicians, I think they even consulted Steven Hawking, have weighed in on this subject over the past three days mostly because of a lack of a clear and concise valuation from the managements of either company. The answer is much more simple than they would have you believe. Rite Aid shareholders have a couple of choices for the same end result. The payment is one share of the opportunity to witness the train wreck of Rite Aid and Albertsons try to pay off 14B (minimum) in Cerberus acquired debt. You can purchase this opportunity for the bargain bin price of 10 shares of Rite Aid stock and $1.83 spending money. Alternatively, you could opt to receive an extra .079 of the aforementioned opportunity in lieu of the pocket change.

So considering that the upcoming spectacle will have quite a bit of entertainment potential: Rite Aid shareholders will receive one share of admission and $1.83 for every ten shares they currently hold. Which rounds out to a nice clean $2.50/RAD share.

Late Breaking News:

We have a new valuation criteria with the General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Purchase of Buff Dog Food Co. Rite Aid has 17.88X the revenues of (BUFF), and is being acquired for 1/4 of the price of Buff. Not accounting for debt, I have derived the following formula: 1000000 kernels of dog food in a 50 lb sack. 1000000Kernels /.25/+/-17.88*1B shares = 250 kernels of dog food. 250 Kernels of dog food effectively translates to one nice steaming pile of dog crap depending on the size of the consuming animal.

SUMMARY: Those in charge of Rite Aid, by having the audacity to put this merger in front of their shareholders, must believe that the company they operate is worth less than a pile of dog crap.

Why this is such a great deal for Rite Aid Shareholders

The wailing and gnashing of teeth after the disclosure of this reverse split merger IPO is magnitudes greater than even the magnitudes faster that Musk promised to deliver the Model 3. The shareholders who would willingly pay to watch the vilification of Standley greatly exceed the non-paying subscribers that Hastings has added to watch his $30B catalog of underwhelming B Movies.

But all is not lost once you review the slideshow the company presented.

First: Net Operating Losses (NOL's) and Tax Loss Carryforwards. Rite Aid has almost 4B in NOL's that will be mostly consumed once Walgreens (WBA) finishes paying $4.4B for 1/3rd of Rite Aid's revenues and they unload the remaining 2/3rd on Albertsons for +/-$183M pocket change, 2.9B Debt, and a show. Going forward, a plurality of existing shareholders will also have tax loss carryforwards when they have to convert their shares at considerable losses. Any individual investor who has lost more than $300K should be able to write off these losses in $3K annual installments for the next 100 years or so.

Second: Investors should be excited about the gargantuan enterprise they will become part of: an $83B annual revenue retail behemoth in "Maximum Plaid" (thanks Elon) Growth Mode. Just consider the power and borrowing opportunities this company will be able wield to drive future growth and shareholder value. With this acquisition, Albertsons has demonstrated the ability to grow revenues 10X and debt 5X in a few short years. Rite Aid investors should be excited about the multiple growth opportunities that remain to grow the business even further with little interference from the FTC. Actual Profits are sure to come in the near future - They Promise.

Third: Albertsons will certainly be peddling products from General Mills (GIS) who is buying Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) at an avaricious premium for a dog food company with less than $1.5B in revenues compared to what Rite Aid is selling to Albertsons. Every time a Rite Aid investor buys a sack of dog food they can be reminded how much more altruistic that Standley & Co. are than the scroogish management of the pet food company who bilked General Mills shareholders out of $8B.

Fourth: Cerberus & Gang are so smart that RAD shareholders can be certain to get a great deal. Rite Aid is getting 30% of equity in Newco at about $2.50/share. When Newco IPO's at $30 or higher, then that means Rite Aid Share value will be north of $3. Certainly a $83B co could command a $12B Market Cap? Sure they will have a little debt ($14B) to cover but we've been assured that's not a problem with the 3.7B Ebitda they are projecting. So, a $12B market cap of Newco translates to over $3.50/share for Rite Aid shareholders and means Newco only needs to IPO @ $30/share. OK, maybe I'm dreaming, lets tone it down a bit and say they get the implied $25/share that the Rite Aid valuation implies. Surely the market will jump all over that deal? As you ponder all of these options, I'll let you in on a little secret. Regardless of what they intend to IPO Newco for, anyone who wants in on this once in a lifetime opportunity can always backdoor their way into the deal by buying Rite Aid stock if the IPO price is higher. The IPO price has been effectively capped at 10X Rite Aid price + 1.83 and vice versa. However, since the price of Rad stock has actually dropped since the merger announcement, it doesn't appear that the market is too keen on the investment potential of this flung together abortion that doesn't make sense as a grocery company or a Pharmacy.

FIFTH: The reward of being able to participate in a company that doesn't welch on its commitments is incalculable. Rite Aid shareholders have already been party to the rewarding experience of watching management pay off $4B in long term debt and have been rewarded with a significant drop in the stock price. I am at a loss for words to describe the euphoria that investors will experience by participating in Newco paying off $14B in debt.

SIXTH: Stock Chart Naming Opportunity

Above is a monthly chart of Rad Stock price.

Compared to what is commonly known as the "Capitulation chart".

The two charts are very similar except Rite Aid mismanagement and this merger have effectively ended any hope of ever "returning to the mean". How is this good for shareholders? There is a very good chance that this chart and scenario will be used in textbooks in major universities around the globe as an actual example of how to effectively run a major corporation into oblivion. Current shareholders can say they played a roll in the education of future generations of world leaders. The capitulation chart will for now and forever be renamed the "Rite Aid Chart".

Seventh: One would think that a management group that has overseen a 75% drop in share price of RAD while the entire stock market as a whole has risen 25% may not be the best of candidates to manage the newly combined organization. But once again, shareholders will be able to invoke "the power of forgiveness" because this same group of guys who have already "given it a go" in some form of continuity from 2000 to present will be given yet another opportunity to shine in the universe of fortune 100 corporate turnarounds.

Eight: Investors will get to participate in the redefinition of the meaning of "PAR VALUE" for the investment and legal universe. "Par value" is an obscure legal term which is basically the minimum price at which a company agrees they will accept for their equity. Somehow, RAD management has ignored the fact that Rad stock is assigned a PAR VALUE of $1/share with the associated liability on the balance sheet which effectively reduces the book value of the company by a BILLION DOLLARS. It isn't clear how they intend legally dispose of a billion shares for $180M but investors will get front and center seats watching it happen!

Seven Stages of Grief

For long term shareholders that have been around since at least last June there is hope on the horizon. I like to refer back to the Seven Stages of Grief as my place for solace.

Stage 1: SHOCK AND DENIAL: "What do you mean the FTC Nixed the merger". "Wait, the FTC didn't nix it. Pessina Did". "HUH? This can't be true." Amazon must be buying them?" Come on, There's $32B in revenues here and Netflix trades at like 500 times this price."

Stage 2: PAIN AND GUILT: "I'm probably the stupidest douche in the world for investing in a 3rd rate pharmacy company thinking Wall Street was gonna hand me $1000's for basically nothing."

Stage 3: ANGER AND BARGAINING: "Netflix, Tesla, and Amazon trade like a 1000x higher than this stock. If this just gets back to 4.00 then I'm out. They're gonna take it up like triple from here! I'm gonna double down and make my money back from these Wall Street manipulating scam artists!"

Stage 4: DEPRESSION, REFLECTION, AND LONELINESS: "Oh My God!, How did this get under $1.50 share? Why does the world hate me?"

Stage 5: THE UPWARD TURN: "Oh wow, I'm so glad I averaged down since the price has clawed its way back up to $2/share. This just has to get to $3.15/share now and I can tell my wife about this trade."

Stage 6 : RECONSTRUCTION: "Hooray! They are really paying off debt and it looks like the company may do reasonably well. It's even becoming an attractive buyout candidate!

Stage 7: ACCEPTANCE AND HOPE: Stohn Jandley: "Screw the shareholders! We're dumping the whole company for less than dog crap and I get $20 million to do it!"

No real point to make here, just SHAKING MY HEAD IN DISBELIEF!