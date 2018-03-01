Rite Aid: Good News, Bad News, And Timing

Rite Aid (RAD) has been in uncertainty mode since the annulment of their merger with Walgreens (WBA) last year. They have just recently started turning the corner with progress being made in the Asset Purchase Agreement with Walgreens and investors have seen improvement in the share price of the stock. Over the past week, they have had a couple of very significant news releases.

GREAT NEWS! - Tender offer for debt (Announcement 2)

On Tuesday 2/27/18, they announced a tender offer for almost a billion dollars of certain tranches of their long term debt. In every other case that I am aware of, news like this causes stock prices to soar, especially with severely depressed companies. Investors understand that Rite Aid stock is probably the poster child for this dilemma. As an example, let me submit Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) who sold assets, paid debt, and was rewarded with a 44% stock price increase in June of 2017.

However, any positive effect of this announcement was submarined because it was submitted a week after the following:

NOT SO GREAT NEWS! - Merger with Albertsons (Announcement 1)

On Tuesday 2/27/18, They announced a merger with Albertsons Drug Stores. The market hasn't been too keen on this marriage since the stock price has retreated to under $2.00/share.

Timing is Everything

We can only speculate as to why management chose to release the merger news a week ahead of the tender offer news, but the results call their actions into question. The share price had traded as high as $2.50 in January and the positive news of debt payments probably wouldn't have induced a decline. The mushrooming shareholder revolt against the merger may have been lessened, possibly averted, if the sequence of the news releases were swapped. Management should have been aware of the consequences, so we are left with three alternatives for their reasoning:

Why would management release the news in this sequence?

1) It was in the best interest of shareholders. This hasn't worked out so well as the stock price has dropped from $2.30 to under $1.90.

2) It was in the best interest of the merger. This implies the parties may not have wanted the share price to increase prior to the merger announcement or they believed the merger announcement would be beneficial to the stock price.

3) They gave it no consideration.

In any event, the timing of the announcements calls into question the intentions, judgement, or competency of management to perform their fiduciary duty for their shareholders and investors in Rite Aid and/or Albertsons should take these actions into consideration.