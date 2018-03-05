Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Rite Aid Shows It's Fangs

|Includes: NFLX, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Summary

Just for Fun.

Let's compare Rite Aid to Netflix.

And see how she pans out.


 Rite Aid
 Netflix
 Winner
Revenues
 22B
 12B
 Rite Aid
M. Cap
 2B
 130B
 Netflix
Forward PE
 64
 71
 Rite Aid
Forward Debt
 3B
 7B or 20B or 50B
 Rite Aid
Cash
 ~
 3
 Netflix
Theme song
 OneOfTheseDays
 Duh, Duhnnng
 Rite Aid
CEO
 Standley
 		Hastings

Netflix

(Standley Sucks)
CEO Best Quote
 "Hodor"
 "Our Debt to Market Cap Ratio is very low."

Netflix
Peddling
 Drugs
 		Movies
 Even
Ticker
 RAD
 		NFLX

Rite Aid (unless

you like football)
Suitor
 Albertsons
 Satan himself
 Netflix
Future
 Groceries
 Ads + World Dominance
 Netflix
Employees 
 50K?
 5400
 Netflix
Message Boards
 Distraught (entertaining)
 Jubilous (boring) Rite Aid

So really,  It looks like Rite Aid is winning on the boring financial metrics.  Its cheaper, more revenues, more actual profits, less debt, etc.

On the intangible side,  Netflix makes up ground:

Pros: Much cooler CEO,  more powerful suitor, brighter future, and fewer obnoxious employees.  Rite Aid definitely wins on the theme song because Netflix only has that two note "Duh, Duhhng" thing while Rite Aid has an actual song. 

Best CEO Quote:  Standley just repeats what he has heard from other CEOs on conference calls and has nothing really to add to add...He may as well be saying "Hodor" of Game of Thrones Fame.  On the other hand, Hastings makes up his own financial metrics to judge his company by and the analysts eat it up.  Really,  what the heck is the "Debt to Market Cap Ratio"?  

On the message board side,  the Netflix posters diss on the money losing bears and talk about how well the stock is doing while avoiding answering questions of actual company financial performance....BORING!  The Rite Aid posters have years of pent up frustration that is revealing itself like the frothy saliva from rabid animals.  Rite Aid message boards are, hands down, much more interesting! 

Conclusion,  the edge goes to Netflix.  Not really from actual performance but more from the intangible investableness factor.  

GO NETFLIX!

BOO RITE AID

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

Additional disclosure: I'm broke now from buying Rite Aid and shorting Netflix