Rite Aid Shows It's Fangs

And see how she pans out.



Rite Aid

Netflix

Winner

Revenues

22B

12B

Rite Aid

M. Cap

2B

130B

Netflix

Forward PE

64

71

Rite Aid

Forward Debt

3B

7B or 20B or 50B

Rite Aid

Cash

~

3

Netflix

Theme song

OneOfTheseDays

Duh, Duhnnng

Rite Aid

CEO

Standley

Hastings

Netflix (Standley Sucks)

CEO Best Quote

"Hodor"

"Our Debt to Market Cap Ratio is very low."

Netflix

Peddling

Drugs

Movies

Even

Ticker

RAD

NFLX

Rite Aid (unless you like football)

Suitor

Albertsons

Satan himself

Netflix

Future

Groceries

Ads + World Dominance

Netflix

Employees

50K?

5400

Netflix

Message Boards

Distraught (entertaining)

Jubilous (boring) Rite Aid



So really, It looks like Rite Aid is winning on the boring financial metrics. Its cheaper, more revenues, more actual profits, less debt, etc.

On the intangible side, Netflix makes up ground:

Pros: Much cooler CEO, more powerful suitor, brighter future, and fewer obnoxious employees. Rite Aid definitely wins on the theme song because Netflix only has that two note "Duh, Duhhng" thing while Rite Aid has an actual song.

Best CEO Quote: Standley just repeats what he has heard from other CEOs on conference calls and has nothing really to add to add...He may as well be saying "Hodor" of Game of Thrones Fame. On the other hand, Hastings makes up his own financial metrics to judge his company by and the analysts eat it up. Really, what the heck is the "Debt to Market Cap Ratio"?

On the message board side, the Netflix posters diss on the money losing bears and talk about how well the stock is doing while avoiding answering questions of actual company financial performance....BORING! The Rite Aid posters have years of pent up frustration that is revealing itself like the frothy saliva from rabid animals. Rite Aid message boards are, hands down, much more interesting!



Conclusion, the edge goes to Netflix. Not really from actual performance but more from the intangible investableness factor.

GO NETFLIX!

BOO RITE AID