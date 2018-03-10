Rite Aid:  What The Future Holds

The Rite Aid (RAD) saga continues and SA readers need another VENTue to post comments. One area that hasn't been discussed are the options for the future. There are really only three options so let's review them in this article.

OPTION 1: THE CURRENT DEAL PASSES

The absolute worst option for existing shareholders is if the merger agreement, as currently construed, is approved. The retail landscape in the USA is evolving due to the encroachment of e-commerce into every niche and corner of consumerism. The grocery industry is also evolving due to technology and methods and companies are being tested to discover a formula that works. We have home packaged meal delivery, pre-packaged meal kits, and other methods, such as mobile food delivery to get groceries items from the shelf to table. Older generations may find it inconceivable to purchase such personal choice sundries such as groceries online, but their children don't. Change isn't simply coming, it is upon us.

Albertsons is a yester-year, brick and mortar grocery store company. Tens of Billions in debt, thousands of entrenched, "this is how we've always done it" employees and managers that will have a hard time adapting to any new paradigm. Furthermore, the proposed corporate management team is the definition of old school, grocery business, good ole boys who haven't exactly done a bang up job executing in their prior and current roles.

Management has indicated that Rite Aid's PBM will be a driver of future growth, but all I can envision is a multi-year spiral into debt driven bankruptcy in an increasing interest environment. Additionally, it will be difficult to grow, as management has implied, an $83B enterprise in this low margin, commodity industry, that is under the microscope of the FTC.

The bottom line is: The majority of Rite Aid shareholders didn't buy shares expecting to be investors in a grocery store company. If the deal passes as proposed, DECREASING shareholder value is the only thing that this management will be able to deliver.

OPTION 2: THE CURRENT DEAL FAILS

For those who have been paying attention, Rite Aid shareholders are in full mutiny with this merger as evidenced by every message board on the internet. This merger looks like a textbook example of self dealing, manipulation, and fiduciary duty violations. The only hope for it passing is if there are enough "insider" shares and non-activist institutions to get the required votes to get it through. So what happens if it doesn't pass?

The only thing for certain is that management, having failed with several mergers and operations, and investors, having lost billions in market cap, will be at odds with one another. Management will not want to give up their cushy positions and investors will be unwilling to have them remain in them. I suppose we will discover who actually wields the most power.

The bottom line: The struggle afterwards will either be the very best or very worst option depending on a multitude of factors. As a shareholder, you will have to make a decision whether or not you want your money to participate in it.

OPTION 3: A BETTER OFFER IS MADE

The current deal for Rite Aid's assets is so low that it has caused an already severely undervalued company's share price to drop about 25% back to a "how is this even possible when they said they were paying $2.50" level. The fact is, no one ever said the deal was worth $2.50/RAD share. The merger agreement said shareholders will receive .18c/RAD share and postulated that $.18c was equivalent to .0079 shares of the Newco. This is similar to a car salesmen tactic who wants you to buy his shiny new car for top dollar but wants to give you under market value for your trade in. So, since the deal on the table has no tangible value for investors to discuss, one hope that remains is that a better offer is made by SOMEONE before the merger with Albertsons gets consummated against their wishes.

This has been discussed ad nauseum for a very long time so I won't elaborate any further. I will say this. When this saga is finally over, no one will accuse Rite Aid shareholders of lacking hope.

Bottom Line: RAD shareholders have been waiting for a better offer to happen since June of 2017 and it has yet to appear.