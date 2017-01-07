Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

British American Tobacco Merger With Reynolds Hits Snag

|Includes: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (American Depository Receipts) (BTI), PM, RAI
  • British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) proposed acquisition of Reynolds (NYSE: RAI) reportedly hit a snag
  • BAT currently owns 42% of Reynolds, offered to pay $47B in stock and cash for the remaining 58%
  • The combination of the two companies would come at a time when tobacco companies have been struggling to gain market share, and fighting to create attractive cigarette alternatives.
  • A final agreement was expected to come early this year, but given the newest complication, a potential merger is less likely in the near-term.
  • Rumors of a Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Altria Group merger have also filled news recently. Altria holds the U.S rights to sell IQOS, an alternative smoking device that PMI sells in several other countries.

