British American Tobacco Merger With Reynolds Hits Snag

- British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) proposed acquisition of Reynolds (NYSE: RAI) reportedly hit a snag
- BAT currently owns 42% of Reynolds, offered to pay $47B in stock and cash for the remaining 58%
- The combination of the two companies would come at a time when tobacco companies have been struggling to gain market share, and fighting to create attractive cigarette alternatives.
- A final agreement was expected to come early this year, but given the newest complication, a potential merger is less likely in the near-term.
- Rumors of a Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Altria Group merger have also filled news recently. Altria holds the U.S rights to sell IQOS, an alternative smoking device that PMI sells in several other countries.
