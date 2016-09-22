Growth, Value, And The Equal-Weight S&P

The effects of weighting and rebalancing in a fund should be considered when looking for an appropriate benchmark.

Take all the stocks in the S&P 500 and divide them into two groups: growth stocks and value stocks. I don't want to micromanage how, exactly, you do that, but one way would be to compute the average P/E for all the stocks, then put stocks with lower-than-average P/E's in the growth bucket and stocks with above-average P/E's in the value bucket.

Ok, so now we have a growth portfolio and a value portfolio. What happens if you recombine the two portfolios back into one?

Well in all likelihood, you would NOT reconstruct the S&P index!

For example, when you assembled the growth portfolio, did you market cap-weight the individual stocks or did you simply equal-weight the assets? Or did you weight by the P/E's you just computed?

Same questions for the value portfolio.

And then, how did you recombine the portfolios into one? 50% growth, 50% value? Did you market cap-weight the two?

I hear a few troublemakers in the back saying, "yes, I market cap-weighted assets within the buckets, and then I market cap-weighted the buckets."

Well good for you. Now how are you rebalancing? Or will you allow a more natural, market-cap drift and avoid rebalancing altogether?

The main point here is that portfolio construction can be counter-intuitive, and portfolios themselves rarely equal the sum of their parts. In the case of value and growth combinations, construction and rebalancing efforts more often produce equal-weighted S&P portfolios with so-called "size factor" tilts - and of course, if that is the intention, then the combos make sense.

But it would not make sense, for example, to benchmark a growth/value combo against the standard, market cap-weighted S&P. Instead, consider benchmarking growth/value combos against a rebalanced, equally-weighted index ETF, such as Blackrock's iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, ticker EUSA.