Stock Market News and Dividend Report for Friday April 15, 2011 - CDTV.net

The Board of Directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR ) has declared a quarterly dividend of 83 cents per common share. The payment date is June 1, 2011, to stockholders of record on May 12, 2011.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC ) board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.12 per share, or a total of approximately $2.9 million, to be distributed to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2011. The dividend is payable on April 29, 2011 to shareholders of record on April 25, 2011. This distribution represents the twenty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Fund since implementing a dividend policy in July of 2005.

MVC Capital is a Business Development Company

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT ) reported 2011 first quarter financial results. For the quarter, the company reported net income of $16.6 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to last year’s first quarter net income of $24.8 million, or $0.07 per share.

Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.23 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 25, 2011. The dividend is the second of four quarterly dividends the Company expects to pay this year, reflecting an annualized dividend of $0.92 per share, which represents an increase of $0.09, or 11 percent, versus last year’s annual dividend of $0.83 per share.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT ) ( mattel.com ) is the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of toys and family products.

Independent Bank Corp., (NASDAQ: INDB ), parent of Rockland Trust Company, announced net income of $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2011, or $0.52 on a diluted earnings per share basis. The results of the first quarter 2011 represent an increase of $0.08, or 18.2%, on a diluted earnings per share basis as compared to the first quarter of 2010.

The board of directors of ConAgra Foods, Inc., (NYSE: CAG ) approved a dividend payment of $0.23 per common share to be paid on June 1, 2011, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2011.

ConAgra Foods, Inc., (NYSE: CAG ) is one of North America's leading food companies,

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH ) announced earnings of $.69 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2011 compared to $.50 per share in the first quarter of 2010, or an increase of 38.0%. Net income for the first quarter amounted to $60.5 million compared to $44.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company

