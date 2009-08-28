Dividend Report for Friday Aug 28, 2009

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) reported $0.46 per diluted share, compared with $0.64 per diluted share, in the prior year. analysts average 0.33. TIF beats by $0.13.

Net sales in the second quarter declined 16% to $612.5 million.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and retail of fine jewelry.

**********

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO ) announced $0.14 per diluted share compared to $0.29 per diluted share for the same period last year. analysts average 0.14. AEO in line with analysts estimates.

Total sales for the quarter ended August 1, 2009 decreased 5% to $657.6 million, compared to $688.8 million for the quarter ended August 2, 2008.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a retailer that engages in the design, marketing, and sale of clothing, accessories, and personal care products in the United States and Canada.

**********

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH ) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on the company's common stock payable September 25, 2009, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2009.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH ) is a $17.7 billion regional bank holding company.

***

The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on October 1, 2009, to holders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2009.

Textron, Inc. operates in the aircraft, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide.

***

The Black & Decker Corporation (NYSE: BDK) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.12 per share of the Corporation's outstanding common stock payable September 25, 2009, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2009.

The Black & Decker Corporation manufactures and markets power tools and accessories, hardware and home improvement products, and technology-based fastening systems worldwide.

***

The Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $.43 per common share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2009 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2009.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR ) is a financial holding company

***

Southwest Airlines' (NYSE: LUV ) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.0045 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2009 on all shares then issued and outstanding. The 132nd consecutive dividend will be paid on September 24, 2009.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States.