CDTV.net Stock Market News and Dividend Report for Friday Jan 15, 2010

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH ) announced earnings of $.60 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2009 compared to $.55 per share in the fourth quarter of 2008. analysts average $0.55. CBSH beats by $0.05.

Net income for the fourth quarter amounted to $49.6 million compared to $43.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company, engages in general banking business.

**********

Intel Corporation reported EPS were 40 cents compared with 4 cests last year. analysts average $0.30. INTC beats by $0.10.

Net Income were $2.3 Billion, up $2.0 Billion and 875% Year-over-Year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated circuits for computing and communications industries worldwide.

**********

The board of directors of ConAgra Foods, Inc., (NYSE: CAG ) approved a dividend payment of $0.20 per common share, to be paid on March 2, 2010, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 29, 2010.

ConAgra Foods, Inc. operates as a food company in North America and internationally.

***

The Board of Directors of Zenith National Insurance Corp. (NYSE: ZNT ) declared dividend of $0.50 per share which will be payable February 12, 2010 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2010.

Zenith National Insurance Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides workers compensation insurance in the United States.

***

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG ) declared a quarterly dividend of forty-four cents ($0.44) per share on the Common Stock, payable on or after February 16, 2010 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2010.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods worldwide.

***

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable March 1, 2010, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2010.

FirstEnergy Corp. operates as a diversified energy company.

***

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2010, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 12, 2010.

Duke Energy Corporation operates as an energy company in the Americas.

***

***

Disclosure: No positions