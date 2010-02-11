CDTV.net Stock Market News and Dividend Report for Thu February 11, 2010

Coca-Cola Enterprises (NYSE: CCE) reported diluted EPS totaled 22 cents compared with a loss of -$2.99 last year. analysts average $0.20. CCE beats by $0.02.

Earnings were $110 million compared with a loss of $1.45 billion a year ago.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of nonalcoholic beverages.

Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (NYSE: SNI ) reported, excluding items, fourth-quarter 2009 earnings per share were 52 cents compared with $0.55 last year. analysts average $0.52. SNI in line.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 6.0 percent to $430 million from the prior-year period.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. operates as a lifestyle content and interactive services company in the United States and internationally.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH ) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2010, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2010.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company, engages in general banking business.

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Properties Corporation (NYSE: BPO ) declared a quarterly common share dividend of $0.14 per share payable on March 31, 2010 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2010.

Brookfield Properties Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment firm.

The Board of Directors of DPL Inc. (NYSE: DPL ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per share payable March 1, 2010 to common shareholders of record on February 16, 2010.

DPL Inc., through its subsidiary, The Dayton Power and Light Company, operates as a regional electric energy company in the United States.

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI ) board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2010, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2010.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance primarily in the United States.

SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU ) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.0875 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2010 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2010.

SUPERVALU INC. operates as a grocery retailer in the United States.

