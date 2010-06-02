CDTV.net Stock Market News and Dividend Report for Wed Jun 2, 2010

Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE: HAS) filed lawsuits against two of its competitors, Buzz Bee Toys, Inc. and Lanard Toys, Inc., for patent infringement in connection with its NERF and SUPER SOAKER brands.

Hasbro, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of games and toys.

**********

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY ) Board of Directors increased the company’s annual dividend 15 percent to an annual rate of $1.52 per share, compared to the previous annual rate of $1.32 per share. The $.38 per share quarterly dividend will be payable on July 15, 2010, to stockholders of record as of June 10, 2010.

Oxy has raised the dividend every year since 2002, bringing the company’s annual compounded annual dividend growth rate to 14.4 percent. Oxy has paid quarterly dividends continuously since 1975.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East/North Africa and Latin America regions.

***

The board of directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW ) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 cents per share or $1.24 cents per share on an annual basis. This dividend will be paid on Tuesday, July 13, 2010 to stockholders of record Wednesday, June 30, 2010.

With $13.9 billion in 2009 revenues, ITW is a multi-national manufacturer of a diversified range of value-adding and short-lead time industrial products and equipment.

***

The DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE ) Board of Directors declared a $0.53 per share dividend on its common stock payable July 15, 2010, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 21, 2010.

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide.

***

***

Disclosure: No positions