CDTV.net Stock Market News and Dividend Report for Fri Sep 10, 2010

National Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE: NSM) reported 36 cents per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2011, which ended Aug. 29 compared with 13 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2010. analysts average $0.34. NSM beats by $0.02

Sales were $412.0 million for first quarter of fiscal 2011 which were 31 percent higher than the $314.4 million reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2010. The sales increased sequentially due primarily to demand from wireless handset and industrial markets, the two largest markets served by National.

National Semiconductor is a leader in power management technology.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF ) board of directors increased the regular quarterly cash dividend from 39.5 cents to 40 cents per share, payable October 15, 2010, to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2010. The company has consistently increased dividends for 49 years.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies.

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS ) board of directors authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2010, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2010.

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on October 29, 2010 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2010.

Foot Locker, Inc. operates as a retailer of athletic footwear and apparel.

