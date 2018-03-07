Scynexis - Undervalued Small Cap Biotech With A Strong Science

Scynexis is a biotechnology company working on bringing a new class of anti-fungal therapy for difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections. Its lead candidate, the SCY-078 compound, is being developed as a multi-indication, novel oral and intravenous (IV) antifungal treatment, including invasive candidiasis and aspergillosis with Fast Track/Qualified Infectious Disease Product/Orphan Drug designations, refractory invasive fungal infections and vulvovaginal candidiasis (NYSE:VVC). This represents a $1B+ market opportunity in the U.S. for this small-cap biotech.

SCY-078 targets the 1-3 B glucan synthase, an enzyme required for the formation of fungal cell walls. The drug candidate has been a subject of a number of pre-clinical studies that yielded promising results against multidrug-resistant Candida species. (See Antifungal Activity of SCY-078 and Standard Antifungal Agents against 178 Clinical Isolates of Resistant and Susceptible Candida Species; The Emerging Pathogen Candida auris: Growth Phenotype, Virulence Factors, Activity of Antifungals, and Effect of SCY-078, a Novel Glucan Synthesis Inhibitor, on Growth Morphology and Biofilm Formation; Drug development challenges and strategies to address emerging and resistant fungal pathogens.)

In addition to the on-going FURI and CARES clinical studies for refractory invasive fungal infections, the company is scheduled to complete the following milestones this year : 1) complete phase I trial for Candidiasis by Q3 and launch the phase II, 2) starting phase III trial for VVC in Q4 , 3) launching the oral & IV/oral combination phase II trial by Q3. As an emerging growth biotech, Scynexis' ambitious price targets could still be achievable if most of these milestones were achieved. Given the solid data, I am fairly certain that it will happen.





New formulation of IV SCY-078: killing two birds with one stone

The updated IV SCY-078 program will be using the new liposomal formulation, which is known for an improved systemic tolerability in comparison to the original cyclodextrin-based formulation. However, the January 4th dip in share price suggests that the investors resented the management’s new formulation decision.

On closer look, the new liposomal formulation could be the most logical way moving forward the SCY-078 IV program even if Scynexisis was able to lift the 2017 FDA clinical hold on the original cyclodextrin formulation. Investors seem to ignore the fact that those serious fungal infection (invasive candidiasis and aspergillosis) that SCY-078 is aiming to treat are typically found in immunocompromised patients (patients often with a list of complications, cancer patients, etc.). Having an improved tolerability for the IV formulation gives SCY-078 a much broader capability to address a wide range of complicated invasive fungal infections and thereby increasing the drug candidate’s future addressable market share.

The new $30 M public offering has sent the stock further down 15%

As shown in the SEC filing disclosure, 2018 is a big year for Scynexis filled with ambitious goals. The company is expected to complete phase I trial for Candidiasis in Q3, launch the phase II shortly after, and starting its phase III trial for VVC in Q4. In addition to the on-going FURI and CARES studies for refractory invasive fungal infections, the oral & IV/oral combination phase II trial is also on the schedule for 2018. This is a very aggressive timeline.

Many investors (myself included) have been frustrated by the recent raise, which resulted in a 15% dip on the already undervalued price. The timing of the management’s decision in making the raise seemed it could not have been any worse. However, we must acknowledge that the $30 M offering at this particular point in time is beginning to look inevitable. It is likely that negotiation for the recent raise may have started sometime in Q4 2017 or earlier. Things like this could reasonably take up to months to complete. In order to fund such an ambitious “cash burning” 2018, the last thing any sane management would want is to walk into the negotiating room with a depleting cash reserve while trying to do a new capital raise.

For new investors or existing shareholders, this could be a great opportunity to enter at a very discounted price. A bull run is just a matter of time given the strong science foundation of the SCY-078 pipeline. Patience.