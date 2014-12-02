RedChip Nation's Outstanding Performance In Healthcare And Technology Sectors

Small-cap healthcare and technology stocks in the RedChip Nation continue to produce big gains for investors. More than 25 companies in these sectors have produced double-digit percentage gains since first being featured, with some stocks seeing significant triple-digit percentage gains or more.

Following is a sampling of winning healthcare and technology stocks RedChip featured over the past two years:

Healthcare Sector

Company Ticker Exchange First Featured Initial Price Highest Close Highest % Gained Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO NYSE MKT 11/17/2012 $1.96 $15.28 680% Galectin Therapeutics GALT NASDAQ 11/2/2012 $1.89 $18.30 868% Northwest Biotherapeutics NWBO NASDAQ 2/23/2013 $3.30 $9.18 178% OxySure Systems OXYS OTCQB 9/2/2014 $0.72 $1.20 67% OPKO Health OPK NYSE 1/9/2014 $8.43 $9.96 18% CNS Response CNSO OTCQB 7/29/2014 $0.25 $0.35 40% Biocept BIOC NASDAQ 4/24/2014 $5.00 $7.50 50% Actinium Pharmaceuticals ATNM NYSE MKT 3/17/2014 $8.35 $13.15 57% Akers Biosciences AKER NASDAQ 2/2/2014 $4.85 $5.20 7% RedHill Biopharma RDHL NASDAQ 6/3/2014 $16.86 $19.20 14% DS Healthcare DSKX NASDAQ 10/9/2013 $1.89 $2.60 38% Cancer Genetics CGIX NASDAQ 4/30/2013 $11.40 $21.00 84% Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE NASDAQ 11/18/2013 $8.60 $16.33 90% Opexa Therapeutics OPXA NASDAQ 10/7/2013 $2.07 $2.29 11% Oragenics OGEN NYSE MKT 1/2/2014 $2.86 $4.31 51% Boston Therapeutics BTHE OTCQB 6/19/2014 $0.55 $0.60 9%

Technology Sector

Company Ticker Exchange First Featured Initial Price Highest Close Highest % Gained Quadrant 4 System QFOR OTCQB 8/12/2013 $0.06 $1.38 2,200% Profire Energy PFIE NASDAQ 8/7/2013 $1.40 $5.78 313% Asure Software ASUR NASDAQ 12/12/2011 $3.17 $7.91 150% InterCloud Systems ICLD NASDAQ 11/11/2013 $2.47 $18.36 643% Inteliquent IQNT NASDAQ 9/9/2014 $12.60 $18.62 48% Xplore Technologies XPLR NASDAQ 12/5/2012 $4.30 $7.30 70% AVG Technologies AVG NYSE 9/23/2014 $16.45 $20.29 23% Lattice LTTC OTCQB 8/28/2012 $0.08 $0.23 188% NETGEAR NTGR NASDAQ 10/15/2014 $30.50 $34.87 14% Perceptron PRCP NASDAQ 10/22/2013 $12.99 $17.26 33%

Disclosure: The subject security is a client of RedChip Companies, Inc. RedChip Companies, Inc., employees and affiliates may have positions and affect transactions in the securities or options of the issuers mentioned herein. For full financial disclosures for all RedChip clients, please visit www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures