RedChip Nation's Outstanding Performance In Healthcare And Technology Sectors

Small-cap healthcare and technology stocks in the RedChip Nation continue to produce big gains for investors. More than 25 companies in these sectors have produced double-digit percentage gains since first being featured, with some stocks seeing significant triple-digit percentage gains or more.
Some of these small-cap stocks were first featured on our television program, "The RedChip Money Report: Small Stocks, Big Money," which reaches more than 250 million homes globally on Fox Business and Bloomberg. Other winning stocks were first featured in our free weekly newsletter.
Following is a sampling of winning healthcare and technology stocks RedChip featured over the past two years:
Healthcare Sector
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
First Featured
|
Initial Price
|
Highest Close
|
Highest % Gained
|
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|
INO
|
NYSE MKT
|
11/17/2012
|
$1.96
|
$15.28
|
680%
|
Galectin Therapeutics
|
GALT
|
NASDAQ
|
11/2/2012
|
$1.89
|
$18.30
|
868%
|
Northwest Biotherapeutics
|
NWBO
|
NASDAQ
|
2/23/2013
|
$3.30
|
$9.18
|
178%
|
OxySure Systems
|
OXYS
|
OTCQB
|
9/2/2014
|
$0.72
|
$1.20
|
67%
|
OPKO Health
|
OPK
|
NYSE
|
1/9/2014
|
$8.43
|
$9.96
|
18%
|
CNS Response
|
CNSO
|
OTCQB
|
7/29/2014
|
$0.25
|
$0.35
|
40%
|
Biocept
|
BIOC
|
NASDAQ
|
4/24/2014
|
$5.00
|
$7.50
|
50%
|
Actinium Pharmaceuticals
|
ATNM
|
NYSE MKT
|
3/17/2014
|
$8.35
|
$13.15
|
57%
|
Akers Biosciences
|
AKER
|
NASDAQ
|
2/2/2014
|
$4.85
|
$5.20
|
7%
|
RedHill Biopharma
|
RDHL
|
NASDAQ
|
6/3/2014
|
$16.86
|
$19.20
|
14%
|
DS Healthcare
|
DSKX
|
NASDAQ
|
10/9/2013
|
$1.89
|
$2.60
|
38%
|
Cancer Genetics
|
CGIX
|
NASDAQ
|
4/30/2013
|
$11.40
|
$21.00
|
84%
|
Sorrento Therapeutics
|
SRNE
|
NASDAQ
|
11/18/2013
|
$8.60
|
$16.33
|
90%
|
Opexa Therapeutics
|
OPXA
|
NASDAQ
|
10/7/2013
|
$2.07
|
$2.29
|
11%
|
Oragenics
|
OGEN
|
NYSE MKT
|
1/2/2014
|
$2.86
|
$4.31
|
51%
|
Boston Therapeutics
|
BTHE
|
OTCQB
|
6/19/2014
|
$0.55
|
$0.60
|
9%
Technology Sector
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
First Featured
|
Initial Price
|
Highest Close
|
Highest % Gained
|
Quadrant 4 System
|
QFOR
|
OTCQB
|
8/12/2013
|
$0.06
|
$1.38
|
2,200%
|
Profire Energy
|
PFIE
|
NASDAQ
|
8/7/2013
|
$1.40
|
$5.78
|
313%
|
Asure Software
|
ASUR
|
NASDAQ
|
12/12/2011
|
$3.17
|
$7.91
|
150%
|
InterCloud Systems
|
ICLD
|
NASDAQ
|
11/11/2013
|
$2.47
|
$18.36
|
643%
|
Inteliquent
|
IQNT
|
NASDAQ
|
9/9/2014
|
$12.60
|
$18.62
|
48%
|
Xplore Technologies
|
XPLR
|
NASDAQ
|
12/5/2012
|
$4.30
|
$7.30
|
70%
|
AVG Technologies
|
AVG
|
NYSE
|
9/23/2014
|
$16.45
|
$20.29
|
23%
|
Lattice
|
LTTC
|
OTCQB
|
8/28/2012
|
$0.08
|
$0.23
|
188%
|
NETGEAR
|
NTGR
|
NASDAQ
|
10/15/2014
|
$30.50
|
$34.87
|
14%
|
Perceptron
|
PRCP
|
NASDAQ
|
10/22/2013
|
$12.99
|
$17.26
|
33%
Disclosure: The subject security is a client of RedChip Companies, Inc. RedChip Companies, Inc., employees and affiliates may have positions and affect transactions in the securities or options of the issuers mentioned herein. For full financial disclosures for all RedChip clients, please visit www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures