RedChip Nation's Outstanding Performance In Healthcare And Technology Sectors

Small-cap healthcare and technology stocks in the RedChip Nation continue to produce big gains for investors. More than 25 companies in these sectors have produced double-digit percentage gains since first being featured, with some stocks seeing significant triple-digit percentage gains or more.

Some of these small-cap stocks were first featured on our television program, "The RedChip Money Report: Small Stocks, Big Money," which reaches more than 250 million homes globally on Fox Business and Bloomberg. Other winning stocks were first featured in our free weekly newsletter.

Following is a sampling of winning healthcare and technology stocks RedChip featured over the past two years:

Healthcare Sector

Company

Ticker

Exchange

First Featured

Initial Price

Highest Close

Highest % Gained

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

INO

NYSE MKT

11/17/2012

$1.96

$15.28

680%

Galectin Therapeutics

GALT

NASDAQ

11/2/2012

$1.89

$18.30

868%

Northwest Biotherapeutics

NWBO

NASDAQ

2/23/2013

$3.30

$9.18

178%

OxySure Systems

OXYS

OTCQB

9/2/2014

$0.72

$1.20

67%

OPKO Health

OPK

NYSE

1/9/2014

$8.43

$9.96

18%

CNS Response

CNSO

OTCQB

7/29/2014

$0.25

$0.35

40%

Biocept

BIOC

NASDAQ

4/24/2014

$5.00

$7.50

50%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

ATNM

NYSE MKT

3/17/2014

$8.35

$13.15

57%

Akers Biosciences

AKER

NASDAQ

2/2/2014

$4.85

$5.20

7%

RedHill Biopharma

RDHL

NASDAQ

6/3/2014

$16.86

$19.20

14%

DS Healthcare

DSKX

NASDAQ

10/9/2013

$1.89

$2.60

38%

Cancer Genetics

CGIX

NASDAQ

4/30/2013

$11.40

$21.00

84%

Sorrento Therapeutics

SRNE

NASDAQ

11/18/2013

$8.60

$16.33

90%

Opexa Therapeutics

OPXA

NASDAQ

10/7/2013

$2.07

$2.29

11%

Oragenics

OGEN

NYSE MKT

1/2/2014

$2.86

$4.31

51%

Boston Therapeutics

BTHE

OTCQB

6/19/2014

$0.55

$0.60

9%

Technology Sector

Company

Ticker

Exchange

First Featured

Initial Price

Highest Close

Highest % Gained

Quadrant 4 System

QFOR

OTCQB

8/12/2013

$0.06

$1.38

2,200%

Profire Energy

PFIE

NASDAQ

8/7/2013

$1.40

$5.78

313%

Asure Software

ASUR

NASDAQ

12/12/2011

$3.17

$7.91

150%

InterCloud Systems

ICLD

NASDAQ

11/11/2013

$2.47

$18.36

643%

Inteliquent

IQNT

NASDAQ

9/9/2014

$12.60

$18.62

48%

Xplore Technologies

XPLR

NASDAQ

12/5/2012

$4.30

$7.30

70%

AVG Technologies

AVG

NYSE

9/23/2014

$16.45

$20.29

23%

Lattice

LTTC

OTCQB

8/28/2012

$0.08

$0.23

188%

NETGEAR

NTGR

NASDAQ

10/15/2014

$30.50

$34.87

14%

Perceptron

PRCP

NASDAQ

10/22/2013

$12.99

$17.26

33%

