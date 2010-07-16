WPCS awarded $7.3 MILLION in New Contracts, Sees Success for Future

Based in Exton, Pa., WPCS International Incorporated (NASDAQ: WPCS) , a leader in design-build engineering services for communications and electrical infrastructure, announced on Wednesday, June 30, 2010 that it has received approximately $7.3 million in new contracts for projects in the United States and overseas.

The new contracts include projects to be completed for New London Police Department, Central Connecticut State University, Camden City Police Department in N.J., Eagle Research, Duquesne Light, National Grid, Florida Department of Transportation, Clearwire, AT&T, Qwest, Boeing Co., DNV Global Energy Concepts and Infinity Wind Power.

Additionally, WPCS has been awarded many new international projects. In China, the Company has received new contracts from Jiaxing Gas Pipeline and Shenzhen Gas Pipeline. In Australia, WPCS has received new project awards from Stanthorpe Police, Nambour General Hospital, Clontarf Beach State High School, Oakey Hospital, Yeronga State High School, Wynnum State High School and Bremer State High School.

Jim Heinz, Executive Vice President of WPCS commented, “We are pleased to see bids being converted to backlog as it helps us establish some momentum. Although economic conditions remain less than favorable, we are seeing increased activity which is an indication that our market strategy and services capability is giving us a competitive advantage. We believe that we will see even stronger results in the future. We remain very confident that our goals can be achieved.”

Established in 2002, WPCS operates globally with over 20 locations and over 500 employees operating on three continents. Its goal is to provide new energy sources, safer communities, affordable healthcare and broader educational opportunities through its high-speed wireless communication technology, advanced specialty construction, and cost-effective electrical power. Everything from people, communities, markets, businesses and industry are connected to the information, services and resources needed to live, work, grow and learn.

WPCS is continually expanding its capabilities in domestic and international markets and is working to establish a leadership position in each market it serves. WPCS continues to balance its goals of profitable operations, return on investment and superior services.