Altria Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.1% To $0.70.

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 1, 2018-- Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to increase Altria’s regular quarterly dividend by 6.1% to $0.70 per.

The new annualized dividend rate is $2.80 per common share, representing a yield of 4.3% based on Altria’s closing stock price of $64.59 on February 23, 2018.

Today’s dividend increase reflects Altria’s intention to return a large amount of cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and is consistent with Altria’s dividend payout ratio target of.