Stocks Are Falling. Now What's For Dinner?

With the stock market officially in correction territory, there is only one correct reaction: buy even more shares of quality businesses.

Indeed, I cheer for continued turmoil. After all, who doesn’t like buying quality merchandise when its marked down? With stock prices still at sizable premiums, I hope that they continue coming down. It has been several months now since I have opened a major new position, largely because there just isn’t a lot to buy right now.

While every commentator seems to have something to say about this decline, I intend to continue doing what I always do – try to identify terrific businesses selling at a discount to intrinsic value. Two companies in my portfolio, namely Chipotle (CMG) and Altria (MO), have come down somewhat significantly in value since I bought them, even though the business fundamentals remain sound. I see this as a buying opportunity for both. The restaurant sector in general is particularly cheap.

In the coming weeks, I hope to bring more curious cases to your attention. As far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual.