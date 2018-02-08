Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Stocks Are Falling. Now What's For Dinner?

With the stock market officially in correction territory, there is only one correct reaction: buy even more shares of quality businesses.

Indeed, I cheer for continued turmoil. After all, who doesn’t like buying quality merchandise when its marked down? With stock prices still at sizable premiums, I hope that they continue coming down. It has been several months now since I have opened a major new position, largely because there just isn’t a lot to buy right now.

While every commentator seems to have something to say about this decline, I intend to continue doing what I always do – try to identify terrific businesses selling at a discount to intrinsic value. Two companies in my portfolio, namely Chipotle (CMG) and Altria (MO), have come down somewhat significantly in value since I bought them, even though the business fundamentals remain sound. I see this as a buying opportunity for both. The restaurant sector in general is particularly cheap.

In the coming weeks, I hope to bring more curious cases to your attention. As far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual.