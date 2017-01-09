This Is Why $BA Is A Great Short

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) are slightly lower today. However, it is the calm before the storm. Just taking simple note of this one thing, tells you a sharp drop is coming. Notice how there was a trend line that held the stock above it for the last four months. Then, in the last two weeks the stock got below that support trend line. While the stock has not collapsed, think of it like a ball on top of a roof that just collapsed. For a split second it stays there before plummeting to the ground. This is what I expect from Boeing Co. It should begin within the next week or so. There is literally no support on the stock until it hits $150.00. This is an extremly solid short trade for investors who want to make money on when Boeing Co falls.