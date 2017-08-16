Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Canadian Mental Health Association Butts Heads W/ Canadian L.P.S

|Includes: ACB, APHA, BLEVF, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), CRON, EMHTF, OGI, SPRWF, THCBF
Summary

The Canadian Mental Health Association Wants Restrictions on Pot

In a report released Monday, the Ontario division of the CMHA provided various recommendations to the Ontario government regarding adult-use marijuana regulations.

Here's the details!

Read the full article on The Daily Marijuana Observer now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.