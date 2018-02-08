Today's Must-Read Weed Investor Updates

TRADING & MARKET COMMENTARY
⭐5 of Today's Biggest Marijuana Stock Gainers - Thursday, February 8th
⭐5 of Today's Biggest Marijuana Stock Losers - Thursday, February 8th
⭐4 Cannabis Stocks We Were Watching Today
CORPORATE UPDATES & DEVELOPMENTS
⭐Aurora Announces Q2 Fiscal 2018 Results
Emerald Health Raising $18 MM CAD in Private Placement Offering of Units
Future Farm Acquires Stake in 5 Dispensary Licenses in Puerto Rico
Invictus' Acreage Pharms' Phase 2 Construction Near Completion
LEGAL & POLITICS
⭐Report: Thousands of Marijuana Citations Since RI Decriminalized
AND...
⭐Puff Puff Pass: 5 Laws of Cannabis Consumption Etiquette
⭐We've Launched our Video Section!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.