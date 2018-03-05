Is Aurora Uplisting To The NASDAQ?

Last week, Cronos Group Inc. (TSXV:CRON) (NASDAQ:CRON) made cannabis industry history when the company up-listed its U.S. shares from the OTC markets to the Nasdaq Global Market. Now that the up-listing has been completed, many marijuana investors are searching for the next company to follow in Cronos' footsteps.



While we've been combing through Nasdaq listing requirements to determine the up-listing eligibility of companies like Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTC:KSHB) and more, it looks like the Chief Corporate Officer of Aurora Cannabis Inc.(TSX:ACB) (OTC:ACBFF) may have answered the question for us...



Read the full article on our site!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.