A Letter To My Readers

Some days ago, I had written a letter with some self-criticism that I wanted to share with you all before posting new articles to SA. However, things have taken a turn: today, SA’s team has just published the new terms and conditions for contributors. Talking about big companies will be given much greater consideration than talking about small and micro-cap companies.

I respect said decision, but this project has lost all its appeal for me and this will be my last post here.

I would like to thank everybody who has read my articles. You have made me a better investor thanks to your different points of view. I wish you all the best.

My SA account will remain active, so feel free to contact me by private message. I will log in from time to time and I will help you in any way I can.

So long,

Darío.

Below I attach the full letter I had written before taking this decision:

In this article I am not going to to explain investment ideas in detail nor present to you one of the positions on my portfolio. Today I wanted to tell you (while trying not to make this a 1000-word-long article) why I have not uploaded any content to SA in the last two months – and why I believe those 60 days have been as useful to me as a whole year of learning.

After the last article I published I forced myself to take stock and be self-critical. I realized that I have made some mistakes (both directly and indirectly) when it came to analyzing certain aspects of the companies about which I have written. Overall, I must confess that I needed to refine and expand my notion of value investing. As I have discovered, this investment philosophy is more of an art rather than an exact science.

During these two “rest” months, I have focused much more on the qualitative aspects of companies and on its competitive advantages, as well as on analyzing the companies’ capital management, the industries in which they operate and their entry barriers. I have also begun to give more importance to competitors (those already present and those that may enter the industry). Lastly, I have asked myself why I, as a customer, would choose the products of company X against those from company Y… A myriad of aspects to which I did not give enough time and attention before.

I have made a list that summarizes the most common mistakes that I think I have made and my conclusions thereof:

I made complex tables with future prospects taking the company’s past figures as a reference, without assessing other relevant aspects such as its industry, competition and the company’s own management. Target prices should not be as important in my investment thesis as other elements surrounding the company. As John Maynard Keynes said: "It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong."

When it comes to analyzing companies that grow mainly through acquisitions, my study of the management was too light – when it should be the cornerstone of this type of company.

A company’s absolute growth does not guarantee that value is created for shareholders as well. Relative growth or growth rate per share is what should matter to investors.

If we pay high multiples for a company with no competitive advantages in an industry without relevant entry barriers, only because we believe it is going to grow significantly in the short term, our margin of safety disappears. If its growth is lower than expected, the stock will be severely punished until its price reaches a much lower multiple.

I made a poor analysis about competitive advantages, return on invested capital and the company’s ability to reinvest it back into the business.

I did not give enough importance to why a customer chooses products from the aforementioned company rather than from the competition.

There are more aspects about which I have been thinking, but I think these are the most common and relevant.

In saying this I am by no means implying that I had it all wrong, nor that I have it all figured now and I will never make mistakes again. I will keep being wrong, I am sure about that. I believe this adventure is about continuous learning and expanding your competences day after day. I hope that talking openly about my mistakes will not only help me internalize them, but it can also be useful for someone else.

Thank you for your time.

Darío González.