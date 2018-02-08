Continuing my 2018 mission, another resource that should be watched/read by every investor is Ray Dalio's video and white paper on How the Economic Machine Works. The white paper is about 300 pages and can be a little dense and in-depth for some, in which case he has provided a 30-minute video on YouTube outlining the main points. For those that are more advanced and have the time, the white paper is a great read. For those that are a little newer to the investment world, the 30-minute video provides you with a very solid foundation.

I personally have read the white paper, and watched the video, and greatly enjoyed both of them. In my opinion, Dalio is one of the greatest macro minds in the world today, and he has generously provided us with this very valuable information for free. You should take advantage of it.

The video can be found here, and seen below.

The white paper can be found here.

The Economic Principles website can be found here.

Although not directly tied to his economic principles, Dalio's new book Principles: Life and Work is also a very good read. Dalio has suggested a new book will be coming out in the coming years specifically outlining his economic and investment principles.

Please feel free to comment below and begin a dialogue discussing these materials. I am happy to discuss these topics with other like-minded individuals.

