Week 1: This Week's Best Financial Reads

This list will continue my 2018 goal of providing some of my favorite investment and finance related materials to other investors, through many different mediums. This will serve as the first post in a weekly series with articles I have enjoyed throughout the week.

Testing Times: Market Turmoil and Investment Serenity by Aswath Damodaran

Open letter to shareholders of Xerox by Carl Icahn

Books to Read… Masters thoughts … by Investment Masterclass

Why Competitive Advantages Die by Collaborative Fund

Why Investors Truly Have ‘Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself’ by The Felder Report

The Drawbacks of Behavioral Finance During a Market Correction by A Wealth of Common Sense

Warren Buffett Shares Stories About Two Remarkable Immigrant Small Business Owners by Yahoo! Finance

It’s All Classic: The Main Questions are About Timing and What the Next Downturn Will be Like by Ray Dalio

Charlie Munger: How To Value A Business Or Company by Tobias Carlisle

Bullish Mood Returns as Investors Shrug Off Big Price Swings by Amrith Ramkumar, Akane Otani and Ira Iosebashvili

Please feel free to comment below with any additional interesting materials you have discovered this week, or to begin a dialogue discussing these materials. I greatly enjoy discussing these topics with other like-minded individuals.

