Week 3: This Week's Best Financial Reads

This blog post is continuing my weekly series highlighting some of my favorite materials I read/discovered this week. Most of the material is recently published, others are older but I just recently discovered them. Enjoy.

Why Doesn’t More Money Make Us Happy? The Irrelevant Investor

Successful investing is having everyone agree with you………..later The Reformed Broker

Cutting the Gordian Knot Solving the Most Difficult Problem in Finance Of Dollars and Data

The Most Undervalued Page In Buffett's Annual Letter Forbes

The Compelling Case for Value Causeway Capital Management

Who Is Nassim Taleb? Antifragile Thinking for a Fat-Tailed World Farnam Street

TIP179: PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTING – W/ DOUG MCCORMICK OF HCI PARTNERS The Investors Podcast

2017 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Letter Berkshire Hathaway

All Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Letters Since 1977 Berkshire Hathaway

Please feel free to comment below with any additional interesting materials you have discovered this week, or to begin a dialogue discussing these materials. I greatly enjoy discussing these topics with other like-minded individuals.

Robert

Contact: RobertLeonard@PiranhaCapitalResearch.com

If you’d like to receive notifications for my future articles and blog posts, you can follow me on my profile page.