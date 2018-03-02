Week 3: This Week's Best Financial Reads

This blog post is continuing my weekly series highlighting some of my favorite materials I read/discovered this week. Most of the material is recently published, others are older but I just recently discovered them. Enjoy.
Why Doesn’t More Money Make Us Happy? The Irrelevant Investor
Successful investing is having everyone agree with you………..later The Reformed Broker
Cutting the Gordian Knot Solving the Most Difficult Problem in Finance Of Dollars and Data
The Most Undervalued Page In Buffett's Annual Letter Forbes
The Compelling Case for Value Causeway Capital Management
Who Is Nassim Taleb? Antifragile Thinking for a Fat-Tailed World Farnam Street
TIP179: PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTING – W/ DOUG MCCORMICK OF HCI PARTNERS The Investors Podcast
2017 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Letter Berkshire Hathaway
All Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Letters Since 1977 Berkshire Hathaway
Please feel free to comment below with any additional interesting materials you have discovered this week, or to begin a dialogue discussing these materials. I greatly enjoy discussing these topics with other like-minded individuals.
Robert
Contact: RobertLeonard@PiranhaCapitalResearch.com
