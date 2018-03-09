Week 4: This Week's Best Financial Reads

This blog post is continuing my weekly series highlighting some of my favorite materials I read/discovered this week. Most of the material is recently published, others are older but I just recently discovered them. Enjoy.

Ray Dalio: To Be Successful In The Markets You Have To Be An Independent Thinker The Acquirer's Multiple

A Margin of Safety Of Dollars and Data

How to Spot Value Traps Morningstar

Bad 10-Ks vs. Good 10-Ks: 11 Annual Reports I Recommend Reading Focused Compounding

Spinoffs - A Favorite of Joel Greenblatt Value Walk

TIP180: LEGENDARY INVESTOR BILL MILLER ON STOCKS, COMMODITIES, & CRYPTO

Every Single Cognitive Bias in One Infographic Visual Capitalist

THE ‘SPECULATION INDEX’ HITS A NEW RECORD HIGH The Felder Report

TREASURY YIELDS: A LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE Adviser Perspectives

JIM RICKARDS: HERE’S WHAT THE FED WON’T TELL YOU

HOW MONEY IS SPENT BY DIFFERENT INCOME GROUPS Visual Capitalist

Please feel free to comment below with any additional interesting materials you have discovered this week, or to begin a dialogue discussing these materials. I greatly enjoy discussing these topics with other like-minded individuals.

Robert

Contact: RobertLeonard@PiranhaCapitalResearch.com

If you’d like to receive notifications for my future articles and blog posts, you can follow me on my profile page.