The VC Weekly Price Indicator Weekly 8/23/2013

Signals are automatically generated by integrating electronic weekly statistics with proprietary algorithms.

GOLD

The August gold futures contract closed at 1.396 . The market closing above the 18 day MA (1355) is confirmation that the trend momentum is bullish. A close below the 18 MA would negate the weekly bullish short-term trend to neutral.

With the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 1382 it confirms that the price momentum is bullish.

Cover short on corrections at the 1365 to 1333 levels and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 1333 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take some profits on longs, as we reach the 1414 to 1431 levels during the week.

SILVER

The Sep Silver futures contract closed at 24.05. The market closing above the 18 day MA (21.57) is confirmation that the trend momentum is bullish. A close below the 18 MA would negate the weekly bullish short-term trend to neutral.

With the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 23.48, it confirms that the price momentum is bullish.

Cover short on corrections at the 22.85 and 21.65 levels and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 21.65 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take some profits on longs, as we reach the 24.68 to 22.85 levels during the week.

B POUND

The B Pound - PA Index contract closed at 155.70. The market closing above the 18 day MA (153.58) is confirmation that the trend momentum is bullish. A close below the 18 MA would negate the weekly bullish short-term trend to neutral.

With the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 156.09 it confirms that the price momentum is bullish.

Cover short on corrections at the 155 to 154.3 levels and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 154.3 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take some profits on longs, as we reach the 156.79 to 157.88 levels during the week.

EURO

The Euro - PA Index contract closed at 133.84. The market closing above the 18 day MA (131.07) is confirmation that the trend momentum is bullish. A close below the 18 MA would negate the weekly bullish short-term trend to neutral.

With the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 133.82, it confirms that the price momentum is bullish.

Cover short on corrections at the 133.18 to 132.41 levels and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 132.41 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take some profits on longs, as we reach the 134.54 to 135.23. levels during the week.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

The Australian dollar - PA Index contract closed at 90.35. The market closing below the 18 MA (94.43) is confirmation that the trend momentum is bearish. A close above the 18 MA would negate the weekly bearish trend to neutral.

With the market closing below the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 90.53, it confirms that the price momentum is bearish.

Cover shorts on corrections at the 89.50 to 88.65 levels and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 88.65 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take some profits, if long, as we reach the 91.38 to 92.41 levels during the week.

E MINI S&P 500

The Sep E Mini futures contract closed at 1.661. The market closing below the 9 day MA (1.663) is confirmation that the trend momentum is bearish. A close above the 9 MA would negate the weekly bearish short-term trend to neutral.

With the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 1.652, it confirms that the price momentum is bullish.

Cover short on corrections at the 1.641 and 1.621 levels and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 1.621 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take some profits on longs, as we reach the 1.672 and 1.683 levels during the week.

SOYBEANS

The Nov Soybeans futures contract closed at 13.28. The market closing above the 18 day MA (12.51) is confirmation that the trend momentum is bullish. A close below the 18 MA would negate the weekly bullish short-term trend to neutral.

With the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 13.11, it confirms that the price momentum is bearish.

Cover short on corrections at the 12.90 to 12.52 levels and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 12.52 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take some profits on longs, as we reach the 12.90 to 12.52 levels during the week.

CRUDE OIL

The August Crude Oil contract closed at 106.32. The market closing above the 9 MA (104.27) is confirmation that the trend momentum is bullish. A close below the 9 MA would negate the weekly bullish trend to neutral.

With the market closing above the VC Weekly Price Momentum Indicator of 105.80, it confirms that the price momentum is bulish.

Cover shorts on corrections at the 104.01 to 101.71 levels and go long on a weekly reversal stop. If long, use the 101.71 level as a Stop Close Only and Good Till Cancelled order. Look to take some profits, if long, as we reach the 108.11 109.91 levels during the week.

TRADING DERIVATIVES, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND PRECIOUS METALS INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR EVERYONE. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.