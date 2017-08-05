Antibe Therapeutic Inc's Lead Drug (ATB-346) Has The Potential To Be The Next Blockbuster NSAID

The near term clinical milestones, which could be a major catalyst for the share price, are the data readouts of two phase 2 trials within 6 to 12 months.

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) account for the largest category of drug sales globally, but they have well documented cardiovascular (CV) and gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity. Thus, there is an unmet medical need for an effective NSAID that has no significant CV and GI side effects.

Antibe Therapeutic Inc. is a small Canadian biotech company which has two divisions: pain and anti-inflammatory drugs; and regenerative medicine. This article focuses on their lead drug candidate (ATB-346) since it is the main value drive for Antibe.

ATB-346 is a novel NSAID which couples naproxen (a potent NSAID for chronic pain) with a hydrogen sulfide (H2S) releasing moiety. Naproxen was chosen as the ‘parent drug’ for ATB-346 because it has been shown to be the only NSAID that does not pose significant CV risks. In terms of reducing GI risks, ATB-346 has been shown in animal models to work as effectively as its parent NSAID, naproxen, but with a significant reduction in GI toxicity (Wallace et al., 2010; Blackler et al., 2012)

To date, ATB-346 has successfully completed phase 1 and 2 clinical studies which established its effectiveness as a NSAID at a much lower dose than its parent drug, naproxen. Once daily dosing, with 250 mg of ATB-346, shows equal or better pain relief than naproxen itself at 500 mg twice a day (the daily prescribed dose of naproxen for treating osteoarthritis). At this lower dose, ATB-346 showed pain relief equal or better than that of naproxen and celecoxib based on comparable studies. Both naproxen and celecoxib are the leading drugs in the osteoarthritis market. In 2015, Pfizer reported global sales of celecoxib of over $800 million (EvaluatePharma).

The near term clinical milestones, which could be major catalysts for the share price, are the upcoming results of two phase 2 studies. The first one, a double blind, upper GI safety study in 240 healthy volunteers aims to confirm ATB-346’s superior GI safety over naproxen. This study will compare the results of endoscopically-defined upper GI ulceration in patients taking ATB-346, with those taking naproxen over a 2-week period, an established protocol by the FDA for evaluating NSAID-related GI toxicity. This first phase 2 study is expected to be completed in early 2018.

The second phase 2 trial will be a placebo controlled, dose-ranging efficacy study in 200 osteoarthritis patients to further validate and establish the proper dose for phase 3 trials. This study is expected to be completed by the end of Q2, 2018.

At that time, the company anticipates partnering with a large pharma to begin phase 3 studies, as well as to complete clinical and regulatory requirements.

Clinical risks to consider:

In 2015, the ATB-346 phase 1 study was suspended for fear of potential hepatoxicity on the observation of increased levels of liver enzymes observed in subjects in the highest (or higher) dose. On the news of the suspension, the stock lost 80% of its value and has not fully recovered There exists the possibility that similar adverse effect could occur in the two phase 2 trials. However, subsequent to the phase 1 results, Antibe’s team has successfully resolved this difficulty by further validation studies to conclude that ATB-346 is effective at much lower doses: doses which were safe and well tolerated in the phase 1 trial (MD&A, Aug 2016).

There is also another risk that while results in animal models have consistently shown ATB’s superiority over naproxen in term of GI safety, there is no guarantee that these positive results will be replicated in humans in the ongoing phase 2 study. This is the risk common to any drug trial.

In conclusion:

Antibe Therapeutic’s lead drug, ATB-346, has the potential to be the next generation blockbuster NSAID that is safe on GI. A major near-term catalyst for this small Canadian biotech company will be their two phase 2 trial readouts later in 2018.

Note:

Please note that this truly is a start-up with a tiny market cap of $CDN 13.8M which comes with all the normal risks of nano-cap biotechs (low liquidity, possible further dilution, the possibility of failure in clinical trials etc.). As I said in my bio, I seek out good companies with solid science. This one passes my criteria so far for their lead drug as well as their pipeline. However, the financial aspects are not my strong suit. With this in mind, please do further due diligence on this company to see if it meets your own criteria of risk/rewards before investing in Antibe. Zacks Small-Cap Research initiated a coverage of Antibe Therapeutics Inc (published 03/22/2017) and gave a $1.25 CAD valuation. The current price is $0.09 (08/04/2017).