Axovant: Why I Won't Be An Investor At Any Level

For the reasons I present in this article, I have decided that I will not be an Axovant investor at any level.

In light of the trial results, I now have grave concerns over the integrity or competence of the Axovant team which I'll explain here.

2018 may be a repeat of 2017 or worse with Axovant reporting on Jan 8 that two out of three trials in Lewy Body Dementia have also failed.

2017 was a bad year for Axovant: the stock lost over 70% value on the failure of their Alzheimer's trial.

'You need a manager with integrity, intelligence and energy. If they don't have the first, the other two will kill you.' -Warren Buffett

Introduction

In September 2017, Axovant's phase 3 MINDSET trial of its lead drug candidate Intepirdine in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD) who receive background donepezil therapy failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoints and the stock lost over 70% of its value.

Soon after, several bearish SA articles were published expressing a unified opinion that the four ongoing Axovant's trials - which investigate 2 drug candidates (Intepirdine and Nelotanserin), mostly in indications of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), a different disease from AD - were doomed to the same fate, i.e., failure.

I wrote an article arguing against such an sweeping opinion. This was based on the consideration that one or more of Axovant's four trials could succeed, since the four trials were investigating a different disease (i.e. LBD, not AD); different drug candidate (Nelotanserin as well as and not just Intepirdine); and different trial designs and end points.

An Intrigue

While investors pondered these different opinions and waited for trial results, there came an 'unexpected and intriguing' development which was announced by the company and can be found in the Q3 report (page 19) [emphasis mine]:

"In the first quarter of calendar year 2016, we began a Phase 2b clinical trial of intepirdine, called the HEADWAY study, in patients with DLB on a background of stable standard of care therapy. In addition to the 35-mg dose of intepirdine that was studied in the MINDSET study, we are evaluating a 70 mg dose of intepirdine in this trial, a higher dose which we believe could have potentially greater activity at the 5-HT 6 receptor in addition to greater activity against the 5-HT2A receptor to potentially address visual hallucinations, motor symptoms and REM sleep behavioral disturbances in this patient population. This decision to evaluate the higher dose was supported by a safety and food-effect study testing the 70 mg dose that we completed in 2015. In September 2016, we received Fast Track designation from the FDA for intepirdine for the treatment of DLB. We completed recruitment for the Phase 2b HEADWAY study in April 2017. We are reevaluating endpoints for the HEADWAY trial and plan to have a discussion with FDA to help us determine the most feasible and expeditious overall pathway to potential registration. Based on these anticipated activities, we now expect to announce the results of HEADWAY study in January 2018."

The report was filed on Nov. 2, 2017.

HEADWAY, a phase 2b trial, is of the most advanced, and thus most significant of the four trials. To reevaluate endpoints at this late stage seemed very unusual. According to an earlier 8-K form (Sept 26, 2017), Axovant stated:

"The HEADWAY trial studying intepirdine in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (NYSE:DLB) remains on track to report topline results at the end of 2017."

On Dec 6, 2017, the company has filed another 8-K form to report the proposed changes in efficacy end points to the FDA as follows:

"Axovant has submitted a final protocol with statistical analysis plan to the U.S Food and Drug Administration that designates the Unified Parkinson Disease Rating Scale - Part III (UPDRS-III) as the primary efficacy endpoint, and the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive subscale (ADAS-Cog) and Clinician’s Interview-Based Impression of Change plus Caregiver Input (CIBIC+) as co-secondary endpoints for the Phase 2b HEADWAY study of its investigational drug intepirdine in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies. Previously, the primary efficacy evaluations were the Clinician’s Interview-Based Impression of Change plus Caregiver Input (CIBIC+) and a computerized cognitive battery."

In short, Axovant has proposed to the FDA these changes with regard to HEADWAY's efficacy end points:

A new primary end point: UPDRS-III.

Two new co-secondary: ADAS-Cog and CIBIC+ (original co-primary)

Drop 'a computerized cognitive battery' (original co-primary) completely.

Now, let me go forward in time to the announcement on Jan 8, 2018.

The Results

Here is a part of the 8-K form that was released on Jan 8, 2018: [emphasis mine]

"Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ: AXON) today announced that its investigational drug intepirdine did not meet its primary efficacy endpoints in the Phase 2b HEADWAY and pilot Phase 2 Gait and Balance studies. Separately, the Company’s investigational drug nelotanserin met its prespecified primary endpoint of safety in the pilot Phase 2 Visual Hallucination study.... In the HEADWAY study of intepirdine in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), neither 35 mg nor 70 mg of intepirdine resulted in statistically significant improvements after 24 weeks of treatment compared with placebo-treated patients. In motor function, as measured by the UPDRS Part III, 35 mg of intepirdine caused a 2.01 point worsening versus placebo (p=0.158) and 70 mg of intepirdine caused a 0.74 point improvement versus placebo (p=0.607). In cognition, as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-Cog), 35 mg of intepirdine caused a 0.47 point worsening versus placebo (p=0.653) and 70 mg of intepirdine caused a 0.67 point improvement versus placebo (p=0.527). In global function, as measured by the Clinician Interview-Based Impression of Change plus caregiver interview (CIBIC+), 35 mg of intepirdine caused a 0.15 point improvement versus placebo (p=0.395) and 70 mg of intepirdine caused a 0.07 point improvement versus placebo (p=0.701). Previously defined co-primary endpoints for the HEADWAY study were the CIBIC+ and a computerized cognitive battery (CCB). Intepirdine did not achieve statistical significance on the CCB, with 35 mg of intepirdine resulting in a composite z-score of a 0.38 worsening versus placebo (p=0.452) and 70 mg of intepirdine resulting in a composite z-score of a 0.36 improvement versus placebo (p=0.471)."

In HEADWAY, Intepirdine's data showed no statistically significant benefits and the company has decided to stop its development. This would seems like a logical conclusion to this unfortunate story of a high failure rate of clinical trials, except for the unusual decision of the company to change the efficacy end points mentioned above.

Given the results reported on Jan 8, the fate of intepirdine was sealed completely whether or not changes to the efficacy were made. Take a look at the results again but this time without worrying about the statistical significance.

Original end point measurement 35mg intepirdine 70mg intepirdine primary CIBIC+ improvement improvement primary CCB worsening improvement Changed end point measurement 35mg intepirdine 70mg intepirdine primary UPDRS-III worsening improvement secondary ADS-Cog worsening improvement secondary CIBIC+ improvement improvement

So very superficially, the changes to the efficacy end points make the results of HEADWAY go from 1 worsening, 3 improvements out of 4 measurements (25% negative) to 2 worsenings, 4 improvements out of 6 measurements (33% negative), without affecting the overall picture (because of lack of statistically significance of all these data.)

Why? Why such an exercise in futility? What purpose did the changes serve if HEADWAY was always doomed? What possible purpose could these changes serve when now we know that it did not make any difference if anything it made the results even worse? I'm going to discuss three scenarios which occurred sometimes between Sep 26, 2017 and Nov 2, 2017, which may offer probable explanation for Axovant's decision and action (i.e. reevaluate/propose to change efficacy end points of HEADWAY)

Three possible scenarios

1. They knew the data of HEADWAY, completely.

In this scenario, the company knew at some point after Sep 26 that the results of HEADWAY was negative, and that it had failed to have any statistically significant benefit in either the 35mg or 70mg treatment groups. However, instead of disclosing such a result as previously indicated at the end of 2017, which no doubt would have had a similar devastating effect on the stock as the failed AD trial, the company's announcement on Nov 2 accomplished two things: 1. It gave an impression that the results might be positive and the program was still on. 2. It delayed the announcement of the results of HEADWAY from being a sole result at the end of 2017 to one of three trial results in Jan 2018. Look at the relevant part of Nov 2 announcement again.

"We are reevaluating endpoints for the HEADWAY trial and plan to have a discussion with FDA to help us determine the most feasible and expeditious overall pathway to potential registration. Based on these anticipated activities, we now expect to announce the results of HEADWAY study in January 2018."

In other words, it has nothing to do with the results but everything to do with delaying (manipulating) the market reaction.

2. They knew the data of HEADWAY, partially.

Sometimes after Sep 26, the company knew the results of CIBIC+ and CCB, but not the other two (i.e. UPDRS-III and ADS-Cog). By proposing to do what they did, they thought that perhaps the results of UPDRS-III and ADS-Cog, which they did not know, could somehow be better than the results of CIBIC+ and CCB, which they knew were not good. A Hail Mary attempt!

In such a case, since they did not know whether or not the results of UPDRS-III and ADS-Cog were actually better, they were misleading when they stated that "to have a discussion with FDA to help us determine the most feasible and expeditious overall pathway to potential registration."

3. They did not know the data of HEADWAY at all.

During this period of Sep 26 to Nov 2, 2017, the company was just as much in the dark as their anxious investors who had seen their investment lose over 70% of its value because of AD's failed trial. The company had absolutely no idea what the results of HEADWAY were, but decided that it would be much better, meaningful, advantageous to propose changes to the agreed efficacy end points to the FDA, and thus delay the results of HEADWAY, to then be announced with the other two results in Jan 2018.

They had no knowledge of the actual data and the proposed changes simply came to them as some kind of 'inspired thoughts'. Indeed, they had such an extraordinary 'faith' in the trial results to be needing help to 'determine the most feasible and expeditious overall pathway to potential registration' without knowing anything about the results!

Conclusion

On Jan 9, 2018, one day later, Axovant has yet another 8-K form in which the company states: [emphasis mine]

"Axovant Sciences (AXON) today announced a correction to the data related to the Company’s investigational drug nelotanserin previously reported in its January 8, 2018 press release. In the results of the pilot Phase 2 Visual Hallucination study, the post-hoc subset analysis of patients with a baseline Scale for the Assessment of Positive Symptoms - Parkinson’s Disease (SAPS-PD) score of greater than 8.0 was misreported. The previously reported data for this population (n=19) that nelotanserin treatment at 40 mg for two weeks followed by 80 mg for two weeks resulted in a 1.21 point improvement (p=0.011, unadjusted) were incorrect. While nelotanserin treatment at 40 mg for two weeks followed by 80 mg for two weeks did result in a 1.21 point improvement, the p-value was actually 0.531, unadjusted."

So in the only positive part of Jan 8 announcement, the success of Nelotanserin in having statistically significant benefits, one of the p values was an error. It was not statistically significant!

Absolutely, I can totally see how easily one can have a typo mistake of .531 for .011 (must be some fancy new keyboard!) [sarcasm mine]

I may never know which scenario is the truth.

Nor will I know on what basis the company stated "to have a discussion with FDA to help us determine the most feasible and expeditious overall pathway to potential registration" when they proposed the changes, the integrity of Axovant team is questionable as well as their competence as a company which seeks to find solutions to very complex and difficult diseases like AD or LBD.

I welcome any feedback on any other possible explanation or scenario that I may have missed.

It is only 9 days into this new year and I really wish that I did not have to come to this conclusion. However, a reader asked me if I was still bullish on Axovant given my previous article entitled 'Axovant Sciences: A Buy At A Bargain Price'

No! is my answer. I do not invest in companies in which either the integrity or competence of the team is in doubt at whatever price.

