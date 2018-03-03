DD: Due Diligence Or Day Dreaming?

Here in Seeking Alpha, I notice that most authors, including myself, stress the importance of investors conducting their own DD, and taking full responsibility for their investment decisions.

I also have experience in message forums, such as StockHouse or StockTwits, where I frequently disagree with people over their understanding of DD.

Many seem to pay lip-service to the importance of DD, but don’t go beyond the company’s ‘advertisement’ or 'group think'.

Every company present itself as a great investment opportunity, which has great potentials. It’s every investor's job to verify critically and independently the fundamentals of each company, for themselves.

A good investment for one may in fact be bad for another because of different risk tolerance and life circumstances.

DD that only emphasizes potential rewards is unbalanced, and any resulting strategy which anticipates only one stock movement (i.e. UP) is folly.

In these message forums, investors feed on one another's bullish bias daily (an echo chamber), and desperately try to influence others (especially the newbies) to feel positively about the stock.

Some examples of these biased views of biotech stocks:

When investors liken the lengthy, rigorous drug approval process to an easy 'walk in the park.'

When drug candidates are only in phase 1, 2 trials, they boast of future approval, and even a commercial success, ‘a slam dunk’, ‘a no-brainer.’

When they underestimate or ignore the stiff competition of the industry, and how complex and unpredictable biotech stocks are.

When they project a huge market share without any precedent or credible, valid reasons.

When they obsess over the possibility of a buy-out, and imagine it rather common and not rare.

When they refuse to consider anything negative about the stock and make excuses for its persistent under-performance.



When they become so emotionally charged, they cannot hear and consider any reasonable bearish thesis of their stock and scapegoat SA authors or articles for the difficulties of the company or the stock.

In fact, there is no guarantee that good news will always move a stock up.

However, bad news, e.g. a failed trial, an FDA rejection or a dilution, will certainly beat the stock price down significantly and keep it down.

You are not doing yourself any favor by hearing only what you want, and not what you need.

There is no such a thing as a cooperative DD. If everybody likes and approves of it, the DD is probably just a day dream, shared by other day-dreamers.

It's also important to remember that not all opinions are equals and it's not a popularity contest between personalities or opinions.

Instead of DIY investing, be sure that you are not actually engaging in the DYI (Do-Yourself-In) investing, i.e. certainly to lose your money partially or completely!

Listening and agreeing with people who are mistaken is a sure way to financial disasters.

It's like the blind guiding the blind, and all end up falling into the ditch.

People who are pumping the hardest the stock, who refuse to acknowledge anything negative, are probably those who have the heaviest bags (i.e. unsuccessful early investors). Or they are pump/dump operators (i.e. their purpose is nefarious).

Have anybody achieved successes, by listening to and following those who are either unsuccessful or dishonest?

All the best in your seeking and finding alpha by developing your skills to do a better, more accurate DD (Due Diligence, not Day Dreaming), through hard work!

Addendum:

Three additional articles discuss a similar theme of the importance of knowing when you are wrong:

