Buona Notte Vienna; Why You Should Start Worrying About Italy, Austria And The Eurozone

Brexit shocked the world but has been 'Trumped' by the recent Presidential election in the United States. Despite the outrage, both the UK and the US are old stable democracies and developed economies that will get through this period of instability.

Over in the eurozone, we can't be so sure.

Ever since the death of David Bowie in early January, it is undeniable that throughout 2016 the universe has felt out of sorts. While most sensible statisticians will tell you that correlation is not causation, we can't be sure.

What we do know however, is that it is far too early to assume this years 'annus horribilis' is over. Two innocuous looking events lie around the corner that have the power to dwarf Brexit and Trump.

Let's list the risks ahead, and examine them later.

In 2016:

Bulgaria: 2nd Round Presidential Election, November 13th (voted Pro Putin)

(voted Pro Putin) Austria: Presidential Election, December 4th

Italy: Constitutional Referendum, December 4th

Romania: Legislative, December 11th

Macedonia, Parliamentary, December 11th

In 2017:

The Netherlands: Parliament/General, March 15th

Finland: Local, April 2017

France: Presidential & Legislative, April/May

Germany: Regional, May

Serbia: Presidential, May

Albania: Parliamentary/President, June

Germany: September/October, Parliamentary

Norway: Parliamentary, September 11th

Spain: Catalan Independence Referendum, September

Czech: Legislative, October 20-21st

Luxembourg: Municipal, October 8th

Denmark: Regional, November 21st

Slovenia: Presidential, November

While the French and German elections are the headline events of the coming year, I think they are secondary risks. Pay close attention to what's happening in Austria and Italy, two nations at the heart of the eurozone.

The neighboring nations have important votes scheduled for December 4th, and while there has been talk by both about delaying the vote, they seem to have settled for the same date.

Fun Fact: The sewing machine was invented in Austria, by Josef Madersperger in 1790.

But that's where the fun ends. In reality, a divided electorate needs more than a bit of thread to patch together a definitive result in the upcoming Presidential election. You can however, expect a bit of needle on its way.

The Presidential election in April 2016, saw the narrowest of defeats for the populist anti-migration and eurosceptic Freedom Party. The result was so close in-fact that the election has had to be re-run.

Polls throughout the year have suggested that the race remains closely tied. Presidential candidate Van der Bellen has suggested that Trump's election presents a wake up call for the liberal West, but I'm not so sure.

For many, liberalism is a worldview adhered too as a matter of social obligation. Crossing the rubicon to line up behind a populist party often requires strength in conviction. It is foreseeable that in a country tied 50/50 between left and right wing parties, there are those on the left who hold anti-migration and/or eurosceptic sympathies as these are broader issues that cross party lines.

Following Brexit and Trump's election, these potential waverers could well feel emboldened enough to switch sides. By virtue of what the Freedom Party represent, I don't anticipate this to work the other way around. After all, that's what populism is all about, right?

Recently Austria issued a 70 year bond for the first time, joining other European nations in taking advantage of low rates. The story could end there, but my inner sceptic might suggest locking in long term funding ahead of anticipated short term turbulence is a smart idea too.

In Italy, the referendum has been dubbed by some as the biggest risk event in the year for Europe, surpassing even Brexit due to Italy being part of the eurozone, and not just the EU.

Officially, the referendum is about constitutional reforms but as these votes tend to do, it has become a referendum on broader topics, namely Italian eurozone membership and in particular, Renzi's own future following the Presidents promise/threat to resign if the vote goes against him. Polls have typically been too close to call.

The risk of course is that should Renzi lose and elections be called, eurosceptic party 5 Star Movement would likely take power in the following election. Beppe Grillo, founder of the party, recently came out calling for a referendum on the country's use of the euro, but has highlighted that he does not want to leave the EU.

Realistically speaking however, the carnage that would follow an Italian (or any nations exit) from the eurozone would likely bring an end to the EU as we know it.

Throw in an ongoing banking and migrant crisis in Italy, and there could be trouble ahead. Polls have been edging towards 'no' more recently.

Should either Austria or Italy end up with a eurosceptic government (let alone both), the destabilising effect alone leading into a year packed full of critical elections could lead to a contagion effect that springs populist eurosceptic parties into power, or at least positions of significant influence.

I don't feel it is far fetched to suggest that if one nation leaves the eurozone, the rest of the cards will fall quickly. The EU needs a clean sweep throughout the rest of 2016 and 2017.

As it stands, we could be saying Buona Notte Vienna before Article 50 is even submitted.

Imagine that!