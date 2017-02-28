Target (TGT) : Doubling Down At $58.40 For A 4.10% Yield

What can I say, I prefer when stock prices go up, but with dividend stocks it is also great when prices get slashed.

After observing the daily chart, I decided not to buy when it hit below $57.50, I really was expecting it to break below $57 and alsmot reach $56 <sigh> ... I eventually decided to pull the trigger at $58.40 in the last hour.

I will monitor it like a hawk for the next couple weeks, there may be another opportunity to average down.