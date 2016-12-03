Tesla: Search For The Intrinsic Value

As of writing this, Tesla's stock price is $191.17, where such a high price is co-related to the amount of demand and speculation surrounding the automotive giant. For the future, Tesla desires to establish 80 new retail stores, where operating expenses are expected to be 20% of revenue for the following years. These are promising signs for the company, where it shows a steady motivation to increase growth within its sales.

That being said, is the above stated price the true intrinsic value of the company? From a relative perspective, using a Price to Earnings ratio would be unfit to apply to the company's financials, where Enterprise value to Revenues, Price to Book, and Price to sales were implemented. Current relative values (Using high, average, median, and low) derived from the mentioned ratios show a sub-par value. From a DCF perspective (Using best case, median case, and worst case scenarios) show us more promising and reasonable values as compared to the relative approach. All the values that were calculated yield a large range from $112 to as low as $24, where the range lays completely under the current value. In short, we expect the market to realize an intrinsic value that is found below the current stock price within the foreseeable future.