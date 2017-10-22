Solid Value Play Despite The Near Term Headwind

Investment Thesis:
- Value: Footlocker is the hands down leader in the global athletic footwear retail space. We believe its ~3,441 store chain offer the brand deep global reach that many specialty retailers can only dream about.
- Valuation: Amid the global retail turmoil, Footlocker’s stock price seems to be even more depressed than some of its retail peers, trading at only ~7.2x TTM earnings.
- Financial Position: Strong financial position gives Footlocker the flexibility to enhance shareholder value through a handful of possible alternatives including share repurchases, market consolidation etc.
- Sector: Although the retail industry has not done very well in the recent past, athletic footwear and apparel – in our view remains a good place to be in. In fact, European shoe brands such as Adidas AG and Puma SE have enjoyed great success in the past 2 years.
- Outlook: In our view, brick & mortar third party retailer will neither be removed nor be replaced by the likes of Amazon in the future. As Footlocker continues to improve on e-commerce side of things, we believe the company will eventually resume MSD - HSD growth.
Investment Risk:
- Sourcing - Footlocker’s number 1 supplier – Nike, on September 26th, 2017, again disappointed by posting a 3% decline in North America Sales. Footlocker, purchasing ~70% of all merchandise from Nike, and depending much of its results in North America is likely to see continuing weaknesses until the key supplier steps up its game.
- Amazon – the e-commerce giant, getting in everybody’s turf, has just stuck a deal with Nike, which now allows Amazon to include a “limited” assortment of Nike products.
- Mall Traffic – Many of Footlocker stores, especially in North America are located primarily in enclosed regional and neighborhood malls. Sales are affected, in part, by the volume of mall traffic.
- Execution – Footlocker has a number of initiatives in place to drive its sales, including: (1) Increasing capital expenditure to grow the digital channel (2) Investing in creating a more modern, flexible supply chain network (3) refine and expand the new store concept. Footlocker’s management has good track records of executing against its stated initiatives; but what happens this time around remains to be seen
Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.