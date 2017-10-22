Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Solid Value Play Despite The Near Term Headwind

|Includes: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Summary

Footlocker is a solid value play at current level; risk/reward is favorable

Footlocker(Ticker: FL) has lost -55.88% YTD, underperforming vast majority of the S&P 500 stocks

No meaningful trend reversal has occurred so far; however, this could change soon since the next earning announcement is well on its way

Investment Thesis:

  • Value: Footlocker is the hands down leader in the global athletic footwear retail space. We believe its ~3,441 store chain offer the brand deep global reach that many specialty retailers can only dream about.
  • Valuation: Amid the global retail turmoil, Footlocker’s stock price seems to be even more depressed than some of its retail peers, trading at only ~7.2x TTM earnings. 
  • Financial Position: Strong financial position gives Footlocker the flexibility to enhance shareholder value through a handful of possible alternatives including share repurchases, market consolidation etc.
  • Sector: Although the retail industry has not done very well in the recent past, athletic footwear and apparel – in our view remains a good place to be in. In fact, European shoe brands such as Adidas AG and Puma SE have enjoyed great success in the past 2 years.
  • Outlook: In our view, brick & mortar third party retailer will neither be removed nor be replaced by the likes of Amazon in the future. As Footlocker continues to improve on e-commerce side of things, we believe the company will eventually resume MSD - HSD growth.  

Investment Risk:

  • Sourcing - Footlocker’s number 1 supplier – Nike, on September 26th, 2017, again disappointed by posting a 3% decline in North America Sales. Footlocker, purchasing ~70% of all merchandise from Nike, and depending much of its results in North America is likely to see continuing weaknesses until the key supplier steps up its game.
  • Amazon – the e-commerce giant, getting in everybody’s turf, has just stuck a deal with Nike, which now allows Amazon to include a “limited” assortment of Nike products.
  • Mall Traffic – Many of Footlocker stores, especially in North America are located primarily in enclosed regional and neighborhood malls. Sales are affected, in part, by the volume of mall traffic.
  • Execution – Footlocker has a number of initiatives in place to drive its sales, including: (1) Increasing capital expenditure to grow the digital channel (2) Investing in creating a more modern, flexible supply chain network (3) refine and expand the new store concept. Footlocker’s management has good track records of executing against its stated initiatives; but what happens this time around remains to be seen

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.