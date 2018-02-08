Assessing The Current Status Of Revolution Technologies (RVLT), An LED Lighting Manufacturer, And The LED Industry.

In the writeup below we explain why and try to provide some broader context for the LED industry that might also be useful for the comps.

History – the company has no history of generating any meaningful net income and free cash flow has been negative for a long while. We believe that the business is a failed rollup strategy, in a very tough industry.

We have studied the LED industry closely and I have attended Lightfair (the country’s largest lighting show) every year for the past three years, and have been long and short four of the names in this industry over time. I’m currently short RVLT, but have recently covered my short in AYI.

Market – the LED market is ferociously competitive, and even much better and far larger companies like Cree (CREE) and Acuity (AYI) have been taken down in the race to the bottom. If you walk around Lightfair you see more than 500 exhibitors, mostly selling LED lights. Many people don’t realize it but the lighting industry in the last five years basically went from a few major global competitors (GE, Siemens, Phillips, Acuity) to hundreds of tiny competitors. Think about that for a second – an oligolpoly industry, that changed rapidly to one of almost zero profit margin. As a result of that, and the constant decline in chip pricing (just like other semiconductors, LED chips get roughly 1.5-2x as powerful and fall in price by 25-50% every few years).

LED manufacturers during the 2012-2016 timeframe benefited from what we would call ‘the early adopters’ – companies or people who were willing to pay up for ‘green’ energy, didn’t mind the ugly colors, etc. We believe the next wave – 2017 onward – will be one of even greater volume growth for the industry as the mass public and hundreds of thousands of commercial and industrial customers complete the switch to LED; but it will be one where ironically no one makes any money. And then after that, when our lighting wattage has all fallen from 60w to 6w, there just isn’t much to do. Consequently very little ‘terminal value’ exists and one must question the multiples even at 12-15x earnings.

RVLT sells LED lamps and fixtures, what we view as a totally commoditized product in a market that gets more price focused every day. We see little/no room for any upward pricing power, and the number of market entrants and competitors only seems to be increasing. In January, AYI indicated that Home Depot was basically pushing it from a branded product to a ‘white label’ product on its call. This is a big shift in the market and shows that at least some large buyers of lights place literally no value on brand, but yet RVLT has paid up for those brands in its rollup, and is left a tiny player.

Insider buying: Recent insider buying has pushed the stock up a lot, but we believe it is a misleading signal in this case. We have seen this before with names like Sears, where the large shareholder buys some stock and the stock takes off, despite weakening fundamentals, often in front of an offering. With 18% of the float short as of 1/31/18, there was plenty of room for short covering. Insiders own almost 50% of the company. Maybe the insiders just know something that we don’t. Always a risk. However the management of this company likely made a nine digit amount on the sale of previous (unrelated defense industry) businesses, and so these purchases are not necessarily material to them.

Conflict: We would remind readers that the management (aka ‘controlling shareholder’) has significant loans to this company, not unlike the Sears situation, which total more than $10mm at 9/30/17 per the Q (“related party notes”), and furthermore the management has provided additional loan guarantees of $10mm per the Q. Although management owns more stock in $ value than the debt, this ~$20mm of senior debt held by insiders creates an enormous conflict and therefore no actions by management can reasonably be considered to be purely 100% in the interests of minority shareholders. Actions may rather be taken to protect debtholders.

Net Debt – related to that, net debt has increased at this tiny company from $35mm to $55mm in the last 6 quarters despite falling revenues, taking Debt/Ebitda up to over 10x! Anyone who understands leverage knows that this is beyond the typical break point for most companies. This is up from under 4x just a few quarters ago. While the covenants at 1.1/1 fixed charge coverage are extremely lenient, a few more quarters on this trajectory would leave coverage under 1x.

Any reasonable investor must question the motivation of the recent share purchases and whether they weren’t an attempt to bolster the stock in perception, be it for vendors, lenders, or other parties or prior to an offering.

Inventories – we are very concerned about inventory management, of both total and especially finished goods inventory. Inventory/sales or Inventory/COGS (using ttm average) are both up 600-800bps yoy and now represent a full quarter of sales at this run rate ($35mm). LED lights are aging inventory – this is not typical industrial good. With prices falling by 10-20%/yr, the inventory doesn’t have great long term value. This inventory is a bit more like grocery produce than industrial products. This is a very important point in this situation and so we suspect a significant inventory writedown or a writedown via lower gross margins could be forthcoming. We are watching the rising ratio of finished goods to the provision for obsolescence closely.

Sales+marketing expense – keeps rising despite the falling revenue line. This again witnesses how competitive the LED business is and what has to be spent by a subscale operator like RVLT to get its product out there. The marketplace is extremely crowded and all vendors are being forced to spend more here. It’s notable this quarter as well that Acuity (a larger competitor) fired 15% of its workforce, and yet margins still went down. All LED competitors right now need to spend more just to keep running in place.

Free cash flow – none. 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 YTD FCF (CFO – Capex) FCF has been: -$14.8mm, -$17.1mm, -$6.8mm, -$10.5mm, and to make matters worse, RVLT made acquisitions with cash payments totaling $11.5mm, $10.5mm, and $11.3mm in the past three years. I.e. more than $82mm – equivalent to the entire market cap – has been burned over the last 36 months with no positive cash flow, and falling revenues, to show for it.

Core product – the subscale players in the LED industry, of which there are dozens (and a few mentioned below under comps) are heavily disadvantaged versus Osram, GE, Acuity and the others; the lighting channel is extremely antiquated and contains numerous layers of distribution and sales (chips come from Asia, assembly is here, then to a wholesaler, then to a distributor or rep, then to a contractor) and is therefore expensive to penetrate and to maintain good distribution. Players with thousands of SKU's and a very wide range fo fixtures such as Acuity are generally advantaged versus those like RVLT.

Comps – we believe the relevant public comps are OESX, EFOI, LYTS and perhaps AYI, Osram, and Light, although that business has vastly greater and better scale. Cree has sort of gone off in another direction at this point with Wolfspeed.

Risks to short/Way out? LED is a fundamentally bad space, and RVLT is one of the worst positioned names in that bad space with limited breathing room left. But:

M&A – always a risk, although the larger players are somewhat hobbled and not sure what buying RVLT would bring to the table.

Operating turnaround – could be forthcoming. Management definitely may have ‘kitchen sinked’ the last quarter and things get better from here.

Maybe there is a big customer who was waiting on all that finished goods inventory.

When the solar tariffs were announced a few weeks ago, a number of the LED stocks ripped. RVLT’s management actually has a very distinguished track record in the defense sector, having built up and sold businesses in that space admirably before it plowed head first into LED. So the management is likely connected at high levels in DC, and perhaps has Trump’s ear that ‘unfair foreign competition’ is hurting good ole American LED manufacturers.

So those are all possibilities, but barring those, this seems like an endless stream of more equity raises, more debt, and more money plowed into a business with potentially permanent negative ROIC.