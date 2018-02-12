This post is a small excerpt from the [Weekend Dashboard] report that goes out to members of EPB Macro Research each week. This standardized report contains updates on the performance of all asset classes as well as interest rates, loan growth, and other relevant macroeconomic data. Click here for more information on how to join for a free two weeks.

Dashboard

Asset classes sold off across the board again last week with both stocks (SPY) down 4.9% and bonds (TLT) down 1.4%. There were not many assets that went up last week with gold (GLD) and oil (USO) down 1.2% and 9.0% respectively.

Asset Class Performance Table (Stocks & Bonds):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The dollar gained 1.5% last week in what many are calling a 'safe haven' trade as foreign currencies slumped. The Indian Rupee led the decline last week down 3.6% against the US Dollar. International equities also declined substantially last week as all the countries on my dashboard posted weekly losses. China (FXI) plunged 9.5% last week with Spain (EWP) and Australia (EWA) not far behind, declining 6.0% and 5.9% respectively.

Asset Class Performance Table (International Stocks & Currencies):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Below is a chart I that I came across on Twitter this morning (You can follow me @EPBResearch) which shows the spread between the 5-year Treasury yield and the market expectation for average inflation over the next 10 years.

Interest Rates Vs. Inflation Expectations:

Source: Twitter

The chart above indicates that Treasury yields are actually rising faster than inflation expectations which means that a portion of the selling has not been based on true fundamentals but rather narrative and emotion.

As inflation expectations reverse and start to fall, yields on the longer end of the curve will follow.

