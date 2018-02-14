[New Post] Retail Sales Miss Big

*This is a brief excerpt from a [Daily Data Flash] released to members of EPB Macro Research after the retail sales report. If you want to get high-level analysis just hours after important data is released, join EPB Macro Research today. There is a two-week free trial available so there is no risk in testing out how this style of analysis can fit into your current strategy. Click here.*

Retail Sales

It finally looks like a low savings rate, high credit card debt, and low income growth have begun to impact consumer spending. Retail sales increased 3.67% compared to one year ago but down sharply from a month prior. The trend in retail sales remains bearish. Nominal GDP growth was 4.4% year over year last quarter, with retail sales below nominal growth at 3.67%, retail sales will start putting a drag on GDP growth.

Retail Sales Control Group Year over Year Growth:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Adjusting for inflation, real retail sales growth fell to 1.57% and remains in a clear bearish trend. Real retail sales growth of 1.57% is not indicative of a robust economy or 3%+ year over year GDP growth.

Real Retail Sales Control Group (Smoothed CPI) Year over Year Growth:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

The data that we have been following is starting to ripple through the economy as this retail sales report shows. If these trends continue over the next few months, which I expect, the impact will flow to corporate profits and thus, stock prices by the end of 2018.

Consumption trends are increasingly important to monitor going forward. For the past few months, I have been outlining data that suggested consumption would roll over. This retail sales report shows the first signs of that thesis playing out and certainly strengthens the case behind the growth slowing call. Market expectations of growth and inflation are still dramatically too high. A rapid repricing of expectations is likely as the data continues to slow.

______________________________________

