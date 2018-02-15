[Alert] Economic Breadth Slowing

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Atlanta Fed came out with a forecast for Q1 GDP at 5.2%. I had many questions on this and if it was possible; certainly not as I explained how the Atlanta Fed GDP Now is an estimate driven model. What this means is that in the beginning of the quarter, there is no economic data yet. The forecast for GDP is made up of 100% estimates. These estimates are always too optimistic and once one data point is released, the hard data gets used and the estimate gets replaced. As the quarter comes to the end, most of the economic data are in and there are few estimates left; the GDP forecast is typically fairly close at that point. Below is the history of the Q1 2018 GDP forecast from the Atlanta Fed.

Atlanta Fed GDP Now:

Source: Atlanta Fed

The estimate will continue to come down because the economic data is weakening. Not only is the growth in the data slowing, the breadth of the data that is improving is decelerating. Below is a chart, proprietary to EPB Macro Research, that shows the breadth of the economic data that is improving compared to 6 months ago and one year ago.

Economic Data Breadth:

Source: EPB Macro Research

As the chart shows, there was a true bounce in the breadth of the data from September to January. That bounce has now rolled over and the breadth of the data is falling, a bearish sign. Q1 GDP for 2018 has the possibility to fall below 2% on a Q/Q basis and is tracking around 2.6% on a Y/Y basis.

Below is a look at the breadth of the economic data in a broken out table.

February Economic Table:

Source: EPB Macro Research

This rollover in the data was well forecast to members of EPB Macro Research in past reports such as the [Portfolio Update & Analysis] End Of November 2017 where I wrote, "My current forecast is that falling money supply (M2) growth is putting downward pressure on core inflation. A contracting yield curve is causing a reduction in bank loan growth which is also reducing the growth in the money supply and suppressing growth and inflation. Due to a majority of key economic data points contracting, my current forecast is that 2018 will see considerably lower growth and inflation than 2017. Inflation will likely start to decline in the beginning of 2018 while growth is likely to have its sharpest decline towards the end of 2018."

_____________________________

